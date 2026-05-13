Chronic Illness Support Needed: Chris Black's Struggle and Call for Reform

Chris Black, a former legal professional, shares his experience of overworking and struggling with a fluctuating chronic condition, leading him to step away from two roles. He highlights the lack of meaningful support from the Government for people with fluctuating chronic conditions and the design of benefits like PIP that may not be suitable for them. He also discusses the financial burden of private healthcare and the impact of his health condition on his ability to work and lead a normal life.

Chris Black, exhausted from overworking and struggling with a fluctuating chronic condition, had to step away from two roles in the legal sector. He believes there is a lack of meaningful support from the Government for people with fluctuating chronic conditions , such as long Covid.

He initially applied for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) to continue working part-time and supplement his income, but was considered ineligible due to the design of the benefit. He resorted to private healthcare, leading to substantial financial costs. After being admitted to an NHS long Covid clinic, he received limited treatment options and periodic check-ins. He moved to Thailand to try and recuperate, but his health continues to deteriorate.

He hopes for a more logical approach to chronic illness, allowing significant time off work to rest and recuperate with support from the Government





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Chronic Illness PIP Personal Independence Payment Long Covid Exhaustion Overworking Fluctuating Chronic Conditions Government Support Private Healthcare Financial Burden Impact On Work And Life

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