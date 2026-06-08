Church of Ireland Safeguarding Failures Exposed in Joe Turner Case

A BBC Spotlight investigation reveals a series of safeguarding failings within the Church of Ireland regarding the appointment and management of a convicted lay pastor at St Brendan's parish in east Belfast, including failure to conduct mandatory background checks and alleged interference by a bishop in a complaint.

A BBC Spotlight investigation has revealed serious safeguarding failures within the Church of Ireland linked to the appointment and management of Joe Turner , a man with 45 prior convictions, as a commissioned lay worker at St Brendan's parish in east Belfast.

Turner began his role at St Brendan's in Sydenham in 2017, shortly after an assault in which he reportedly broke the ribs of a man in his 70s. He was later convicted of that assault in the same year. Despite his extensive criminal history, which includes a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence for armed robbery and alleged past connections to paramilitary activity, Turner was appointed to a pastoral position involving close contact with parishioners, including vulnerable individuals and youth.

Turner himself rejected the suggestion that his past was relevant to his suitability, claiming the church was aware of his history. However, the investigation uncovered that he failed to undergo the mandatory enhanced criminal record check, known as Access NI, for over two years after starting his role. He only completed the check more than two years after the assault on the pensioner. This omission represents a significant breach of safeguarding protocol for a known high-risk individual.

An internal church report, prompted by a serious allegation made against Turner in late 2019 by a vulnerable woman in the parish, detailed multiple concerns about his behaviour. Although that specific allegation was ultimately deemed not credible, the review exposed other problematic conduct. Turner was placed on precautionary suspension during the review. Crucially, at the time of his suspension, it was discovered he lacked the required background check.

He told investigators he had undergone a check for a previous role and believed a new one was unnecessary, despite being prompted by the church two years into his employment and still delaying for five further months. Further, while on suspension, Turner defied instructions from a senior church figure not to attend a youth trip to the United States. He stated that had he known the details of the complaint against him, he would have reconsidered.

The internal report also contained a main allegation that he entered a bedroom of female youth group members without knocking while some were undressed. These incidents point to a pattern of concerning behaviour that was not adequately addressed by church authorities. The investigation also examined the handling of the initial 2019 allegation by church leadership.

Former Reverend Adrian McCartney, who was part of the church safeguarding panel before retirement, reported that he was approached by Bishop of Down and Dromore, David McClay, a year after the woman's statement was given. According to McCartney, the bishop asked him to persuade the woman to retract her statement and offered a sum of money, described as a small number of thousands of pounds, to help her relocate.

McCartney said he declined both requests over two meetings in October 2020. Bishop McClay has strongly rejected these claims, stating he offered only pastoral care to the woman and support to McCartney, and alleged McCartney's accusations stem from a personal grievance over theological differences. McCartney acknowledged they did not get on but insisted his motivation was not personal.

Throughout, the Church of Ireland has not commented directly on the specific allegations concerning Turner or Bishop McClay, reiterating only that it takes its safeguarding responsibilities very seriously and believes its current structure, policies and procedures are robust. The Spotlight programme raises profound questions about the effectiveness of these safeguards in practice, the vetting of individuals in positions of trust, and the response to allegations against those in power within the church.

The case suggests a potential gap between policy and implementation, leaving vulnerable parishioners at risk. The failings highlighted-from the failure to conduct a basic background check to the alleged mishandling of complaints-paint a picture of an institution struggling to reconcile its duty of care with the protection of its reputation and personnel.

The involvement of a senior figure like Bishop McClay, as alleged by a former minister, adds a layer of potential institutional interference that, if true, would undermine the independence of safeguarding processes. The story underscores the challenges faced by religious organisations in policing themselves and the critical importance of transparent, external oversight to ensure the safety of all community members, especially the vulnerable





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Church Of Ireland Safeguarding Joe Turner Bishop David Mcclay St Brendan's Sydenham

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