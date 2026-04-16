Churchwarden's Murder Conviction Quashed, Retrial Ordered

A court has overturned the life sentence of Benjamin Field, who was jailed for the murder of university lecturer Peter Farquhar. The conviction for drugging and killing the 69-year-old was quashed due to defective jury directions, and a retrial has been ordered. Field will remain in prison pending a potential appeal.

A churchwarden's life sentence for the drugging and murder of his university lecturer 'lover' has been overturned by the Court of Appeal, with a retrial now ordered. Benjamin Field was convicted in 2019 and handed a minimum 36-year sentence for the killing of 69-year-old Peter Farquhar , a distinguished English literature specialist and lecturer at the University of Buckingham.

The prosecution had argued that Field had systematically 'gaslighted' Mr Farquhar into believing they were in a relationship, with the ultimate aim of inheriting his fortune. Mr Farquhar was discovered deceased in his Buckinghamshire home in October 2015, with a large quantity of whisky by his side, creating the appearance of an accidental death attributed to alcohol abuse.

The case, which gained significant public attention and inspired the BBC series The Sixth Commandment, involved allegations that Field had coerced Mr Farquhar into consuming alcohol and sedatives to orchestrate a death that would be easily explained as a consequence of his supposed alcoholism. Field, the son of a Baptist minister, admitted to manipulating Mr Farquhar into a fraudulent relationship but consistently denied any role in his death during his trial.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission referred the case to the Court of Appeal last year, and Field's legal team contended during a March hearing that there was no definitive evidence Mr Farquhar was compelled or misled into ingesting the whisky or medication. In a significant ruling delivered today, three senior judges agreed that the original trial jury had not been properly instructed on the law and that the directions provided regarding their verdict were flawed.

Lord Justice Edis, presiding alongside Mr Justice Goose and Mr Justice Butcher, stated that the original directions effectively prevented the jury from considering whether Mr Farquhar's decision to consume the whisky was voluntary. The judges also noted that the Crown Prosecution Service has the option to appeal this ruling to the Supreme Court. Field will remain in custody pending any potential appeal.

During the appeal proceedings, David Jeremy KC, representing Field, argued that his client could not have been guilty of murder without proof that he physically forced Mr Farquhar to ingest the whisky or medication. He asserted that the evidence indicated Mr Farquhar was aware of what he was consuming and who was providing it, drawing a distinction between offering a drink and forcing someone to consume it. Jeremy KC further argued that the initial court had allowed its moral reaction to Field's admitted manipulation to overshadow its legal duty.

Field had previously admitted to engaging in fraudulent relationships with pensioners, including Mr Farquhar and his neighbour Ann Moore-Martin, as part of a scheme to influence their wills. He confessed to psychologically manipulating them but maintained his innocence regarding their deaths.

The original trial detailed how Field engaged in a prolonged 'gaslighting' campaign, designed to make Mr Farquhar doubt his own sanity, while simultaneously administering sleeping tablets and alcohol, particularly when Mr Farquhar was attempting to abstain from drinking. Mr Farquhar's body was found in his home, and while an initial post-mortem attributed his death to alcohol, a subsequent examination revealed the presence of sleeping medication, which, when combined with alcohol, can be fatal.

Mr Farquhar, a retired teacher, novelist, and guest lecturer, had even dedicated his final book to Field, who subsequently delivered his eulogy. Following Mr Farquhar's death, Field reportedly shifted his focus to Ann Moore-Martin, a devout retired headteacher, whom he also subjected to psychological manipulation, including writing messages on her mirrors that he claimed were from God. He admitted to entering into these relationships fraudulently with the intention of benefiting from their wills, but vehemently denied causing their deaths.

The Court of Appeal's decision to quash the conviction and order a retrial marks a critical turning point in this complex and highly publicized case.





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