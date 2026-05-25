Ciara Miller Ready To Move On After Drama With Summer House Co-Stars

Media personality Ciara Miller is ready to put the drama with her Summer House co-stars behind her after the upcoming reunion and has expressed her excitement to move on from the situation and start a new chapter in her life. Miller revealed that her friendship with Amanda Batula is 'for sure' done after the two had a scathing argument on the reunion trailer. Ciara Miller will be appearing in the upcoming season 10 of Summer House alongside her co-stars for a reunion that will cover the messy situation

Ciara Miller is ready to move on following the drama involving her Summer House castmates Amanda Batula and West Wilson , who revealed their secret romance in April.

Wilson, 31, previously dated Miller, 30, who was close friends with Batula, 34, making their coupling a shock betrayal. Miller attended last week's amfAR Gala Cannes 2026 and revealed where she stands with Batula following the upcoming season 10 Summer House reunion, which will unpack the messy situation. She told People she's been in survival mode the last several weeks, but is 'excited to put it all behind me.

' As for the status of her friendship with Batula, Miller said it is 'for sure' done. 'The reunion was quite the day, but we are on to bigger and better and, you know, we can say goodbye to certain things,' she declared.

Ciara Miller is ready to move on following the drama involving her Summer House castmates Amanda Batula and West Wilson, who revealed their secret romance in April As for the status of her friendship with Batula, Miller said it is 'for sure' done; pictured in January





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ciara Miller Summer House Amanda Batula West Wilson Amfar Gala Cannes 2026 Bravo Reunion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Death in Paradise star Ben Miller shares career development, fake author modelBen Miller, former star of Death in Paradise, introduced his first adult novel, A Very Dangerous Pursuit, on the recent episode of Sunday Brunch. Miller compared his novel to The 39 Steps and compared his protagonist to James Bond, revealing that the fictional character is hopeless with gadgets and incredibly self-conscious.

Read more »

Rich House, Poor House millionaire helps single mum working 7 days a weekThe mum appeared on the Channel 5 hit show alongside her 16-year-old son

Read more »

Rich House Poor House millionaire gives lifeline to single mum with four jobsA single mum who has been working four jobs to make ends meet was offered a life-changing lifeline

Read more »

Death in Paradise's Ben Miller says 'it's exciting' as he confirms returnBen Miller, who played Death in Paradise's first lead detective Richard Poole, will be returning to another beloved role

Read more »