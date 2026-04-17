Ciara Miller Reveals Betrayal Over West Wilson and Amanda Batula Romance

Summer House star Ciara Miller opens up about the deep hurt and betrayal she experienced after learning her ex-boyfriend West Wilson and her former best friend Amanda Batula were secretly dating. Miller shares her feelings about the public nature of the revelation and the impact it has had on her relationships and the upcoming season of the show.

Summer House star Ciara Miller has voiced her deep feelings of hurt and betrayal following the public revelation of her ex-boyfriend, West Wilson , secretly dating her former best friend, Amanda Batula . In a candid interview with Glamour, Miller, 30, described the profound shock of the situation, stating that while she understood men's unpredictable nature, she never anticipated such a betrayal from someone she considered a close ally.

The reality star expressed the added pain of experiencing this fallout publicly, particularly having to watch her perceived life unfold on the tenth season of Summer House, describing it as a significant emotional blow. Miller, who has received support from Rihanna, admitted to having a premonition about something brewing between Wilson and Batula, a sentiment echoed by observant Summer House fans who had previously noted what they perceived as inappropriate interactions between the two. She shared her belief in trusting one's intuition, suggesting that dishonesty eventually surfaces and that sometimes, patience allows the universe to reveal the truth. Wilson and Miller's relationship, which began in the summer of 2023, ended after six months, with Miller attributing the split to Wilson's reluctance to commit, citing reasons related to the show. Adding another layer to the drama, Batula had recently announced her separation from her husband of four years, Kyle Cooke, whom she had been with for a decade. Batula and Wilson officially confirmed their romance via a joint Instagram Stories post on March 31st, acknowledging the online speculation and explaining their need for privacy to process the new development. They emphasized that their connection stemmed from a genuine, long-standing friendship and that their evolving feelings were unexpected. The couple also expressed regret if their actions caused any hurt or were perceived as careless, seeking understanding as they navigated their new relationship. Miller found the anonymity in their statement, where they avoided naming each other, to be particularly revealing. She also noted that her last interaction with Batula was brief. Wilson was seen out shortly after Miller's interview was published. Prior to going public with Batula, Wilson had publicly referred to her as just a friend. Miller confided that she felt especially close to Batula during her breakup with Wilson, seeing her as a non-judgmental confidante. This starkly contrasts with Wilson's previous assertion to Miller that he was moving away from romantic entanglements with people within the Bravo universe, a statement that now appears ironic. The upcoming Summer House reunion is anticipated to be exceptionally tense given these circumstances. The public announcement by Batula and Wilson came just days after Wilson had characterized Batula as merely a 'homegirl' and not a romantic interest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Miller's revelation that she relied heavily on Batula for support during her separation from Wilson, describing her as a source of comfort and a non-judgmental figure, highlights the depth of the perceived betrayal. This situation sets the stage for a highly dramatic Summer House reunion, scheduled to film soon





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