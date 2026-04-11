Cillian Murphy and Daniel Craig Film Unnamed Prison Drama in Greece, Reunite for Peaky Blinders Movie Premiere

Cillian Murphy and Daniel Craig are filming an American prison drama in Greece, directed by Damien Chazelle. Murphy also attended the premiere of the Peaky Blinders film, The Immortal Man, in New York.

Cillian Murphy and Daniel Craig are currently filming an unnamed American prison drama in Greece, directed by Damien Chazelle. The two actors, known for their roles in Peaky Blinders and James Bond respectively, were spotted on set in the Peloponnese region. Murphy, 49, showcased his physique, going shirtless while filming intense scenes in the sea near a dramatic shipwreck. He was seen jumping across rocks wearing baggy denim jeans and sandals, and also in a blue shirt.

Craig, 58, presented a contrasting image, dressed in a white shirt, a navy pinstripe suit, and carrying a brown leather shoulder bag. He was seen perched on a wooden box, observing Murphy's character in action. The presence of extras carrying out manual labor along the shoreline added to the gritty atmosphere of the scene. The film's plot details and title are being kept under wraps, but a short synopsis reveals the story centers around a prison warden (Craig) attempting to discipline a defiant inmate (Murphy) within a brutal correctional system, leading to a psychological duel. The warden's wife will be played by Michelle Williams, and Mia Threapleton will portray the inmate's girlfriend. Filming is expected to continue into May, moving to greater Athens before concluding in Corfu. The full cast and release date are yet to be announced. This project marks a significant collaboration between two highly acclaimed actors and a promising director, hinting at a potentially compelling and thought-provoking cinematic experience.\In addition to the prison drama, Cillian Murphy recently reunited with his Peaky Blinders co-stars in New York for the premiere of the long-awaited feature-length film, The Immortal Man. Murphy reprised his iconic role as Tommy Shelby, the Brummie gangster, and was joined by new cast members Barry Keoghan and Rebecca Ferguson at the premiere. Murphy, known for his dedication to his craft, looked dapper in a black two-piece suit from Giorgio Made To Measure, a black dress shirt, and a spotted tie at the screening. Keoghan, who plays Erasmus 'Duke' Shelby in The Immortal Man, also made a stylish appearance in a smart pinstripe suit. The actor is also currently playing Ringo Starr in an upcoming four-film anthology about The Beatles, modeling the legendary drummer's shaggy mop-top during his public appearance. The Peaky Blinders film picks up four years after the series finale, with Tommy Shelby returning to Birmingham from his self-imposed exile. The transition from the successful television series to the big screen has generated immense anticipation among fans of the franchise, which originally ran for 36 episodes over six series. Steven Knight, the show's creator, initially teased the film's release in 2021, and the confirmation last year further heightened excitement. This convergence of projects highlights Murphy's continued success and versatility as an actor, as he engages in both major film projects.\The filming of the prison drama highlights the actors' ability to portray diverse characters and take on challenging roles. The contrast between Murphy's physically demanding scenes and Craig's more composed demeanor on set speaks to the varied acting styles required for the project. The setting of the film, with its dramatic shipwreck and the presence of manual laborers, suggests a focus on the harsh realities of the prison environment. The plot synopsis, describing a psychological duel between the warden and the inmate, promises a complex and engaging narrative. The presence of Michelle Williams and Mia Threapleton adds depth to the supporting cast and suggests that the film will explore the relationships of the central characters. The move from the Peloponnese to Athens and then to Corfu indicates a carefully planned production schedule. The inclusion of new cast members, the collaboration with a highly regarded director, and the anticipation of fans creates significant buzz around the movie, promising a potentially rewarding cinematic experience. The success of the film hinges on a variety of factors, from the compelling nature of the narrative to the chemistry between the actors and the creative vision of the director. The film represents an important point in the actors' careers, as well as a great challenge for the director and a new point in the narrative arc of the actors involved





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