Cillit Bang vs HG: Which Mould Spray Works Best?

A journalist tests two popular mould removal sprays, Cillit Bang and HG, to determine which delivers faster, more effective results. The article details the application process, effectiveness, and cost of each product, offering practical advice for homeowners dealing with black mould.

Black mould is a common and frustrating issue for many homeowners, often appearing in the upper corners of rooms due to moisture build-up. Journalist Angela Patrone recently tackled this problem in her own home, recognizing not only the unsightly appearance of mould but also the potential health risks associated with prolonged exposure.

While she had previously found some success using white vinegar as a natural remedy, the slow process prompted her to investigate commercially available mould removal products. Patrone decided to compare two leading brands, Cillit Bang and HG, testing each on separate mouldy areas within her house. Before application, she emphasized the importance of ventilation, noting the strong bleach-based odour of both products and the need to protect against inhalation.

The HG Mould Spray, costing £3.19 from Home Bargains, required a simple nozzle activation and application from a distance of 3-5cm. However, she observed that the spray produced a wide mist and tended to run when applied to vertical surfaces, necessitating a face mask and a nearby cloth. Impressively, the HG spray began to visibly fade the mould within just 10 minutes, allowing for easy removal with a sponge and water.

A final wipe-down with a clean cloth eliminated any remaining bleach residue. The Cillit Bang Black Mould Spray, priced at £2.99, presented a slightly different application experience. While the instructions suggested spraying directly onto the mould from 20cm away, Patrone found this impractical for hard-to-reach areas. The product dispensed as a foam rather than a fine mist, leading her to apply it directly onto a cloth and dab it onto the mould.

Remarkably, the mould began to disappear within 20 seconds of application, lifting off immediately with a single wipe. Like the HG spray, a final wipe-down with a damp cloth removed any bleach residue. In her assessment, both products proved effective, but Cillit Bang emerged as the clear winner due to its faster results, lower cost, and easier application method.

This comparison provides valuable insight for anyone battling black mould in their home, offering a practical guide to choosing the right cleaning solution and achieving a mould-free environment. The importance of safety precautions, such as ventilation and protective gear, was also highlighted throughout the testing process, ensuring a responsible approach to mould removal. Ultimately, Patrone’s experience demonstrates that tackling black mould doesn’t have to be a lengthy or arduous task, with the right product and technique





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Black Mould Mould Removal Cleaning Products Cillit Bang HG Home Improvement DIY

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