Cincinnati Bus Monitor Failed to Strap Disabled Girl Ngone Talla Into Seat

Investigation reveals bus monitor failed to secure Ngone Talla, causing fatal positional asphyxiation in Cincinnati. CPS Superintendent Shauna Murphy confirms negligence in student transport safety protocols.

An internal email from Cincinnati Public Schools has confirmed that bus driver and monitor negligence directly contributed to the death of seven-year-old Ngone Talla on September 16. The child, who had cerebral palsy and used a wheelchair, died after a seat belt wrapped around her neck while she was being transported home from Roselawn Condon School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Shauna Murphy disclosed in a September 16 email that John Kenning, a representative of First Student, admitted the staff on the bus failed to properly secure the child. Murphy wrote that Kenning stated both the driver and the monitor did not strap her on appropriately, a failure that caused her death. This admission came despite the Hamilton County Coroner's Office ruling the death accidental due to positional asphyxiation.

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Bus Monitor Negligence Caused Fatal Injury

The autopsy report detailed that Ngone Talla suffered positional asphyxiation while seated in a specialized five-point seat belt designed for her wheelchair. The coroner's office explained that Ngone moved her arms and legs due to symptoms of her disability, causing her backside to slip off the wheelchair seat. This movement allowed the seat belt to compress her right neck and chin, leading to rapid asphyxiation and loss of consciousness.

Ngone was a nonverbal student with developmental disabilities who required a wheelchair for mobility. She was being transported home from Roselawn Condon School when the incident occurred. The first student video file was saved and shared with the Cincinnati Police Department by a representative, providing crucial evidence of the events leading up to her death. No criminal charges have been filed against the bus driver or the school as of this report.

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Family Discovers Tragedy After Delayed Response

Ngone's father, Abdoula Talla, told the outlet that she was happy and healthy when she left for school that day. He described her as his 'baby' and noted that he cared for her throughout her life. The family was initially left in the dark about what happened to their daughter during the roughly 90-minute ride home, creating a painful disconnect between the school's initial communication and the reality of the situation.

The bus arrived at the Talla residence around 5:00 pm and sat outside for about 10 to 15 minutes before Ngone's sister, Marema Talla, went outside to check on her. Marema found Ngone motionless in her wheelchair and noticed she was not breathing. She reported that Ngone's lips were dry, cut, and bleeding, and the bus attendant indicated that something had come out of Ngone's mouth.

Emergency Dispatch Records Show Care Delays

Abdoula Talla called 911 around 5:03 pm, according to emergency dispatch recordings. The autopsy report highlighted a 'delay in care prior to emergency services contact,' and Ngone was pronounced dead at the scene. Marema Talla criticized the bus staff's response, stating that they should have never had to wait for the parents to call the ambulance because it should have been their responsibility.

Marema added that even though Ngone could not walk or talk, she had a big personality and was a beloved member of the family. The family's pain was compounded by the realization that proper seating and immediate emergency response could have prevented the tragedy. The bus monitor's failure to strap the child properly was the critical error that led to the fatal outcome.

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First Student and CPS Issue Grief Statements

First Student released a statement expressing deep sadness over the death of the student. The company stated that their thoughts and prayers were with the student's family, classmates, school community, and all those impacted as they navigate this difficult time. The statement did not admit legal liability but acknowledged the emotional toll of the event on all parties involved.

Cincinnati Public School District released a separate statement in September grieving the loss of a student from Roselawn Condon School. Superintendent Shauna Murphy reached out to the family and officials, acknowledging the heartbreaking day for the community. The district emphasized that their hearts were with everyone who knew and loved Ngone, recognizing the unimaginable loss for her family and friends.

No Charges Filed Amid Ongoing Review

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed against the bus driver or the Roselawn Condon School officials. The Daily Mail reached out to CPS Superintendent Shauna Murphy and John Kenning, the Chief Executive Officer of First Student, for further comment regarding the specific safety protocol failures. The Cincinnati Police Department is also reviewing the case details provided by First Student and the coroner's office.

The incident has sparked immediate questions about safety protocols for transporting students with disabilities in special education vehicles. The specialized five-point harness was intended to prevent such injuries, yet the failure to properly strap the child rendered the safety feature ineffective. This case highlights the critical importance of staff training and accountability in student transportation services.