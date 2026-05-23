Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Andrew Abbott Proposes to Girlfriend Lindsay Stone

Pitcher Andrew Abbott, who led the Cincinnati Reds to a win over the Philadelphia Phillies, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Lindsay Stone, this week. The happy couple is believed to have been together since mid-2024 and went public with their romance on the 2025 All-Star Game red carpet.

Days after lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a win over the Philadelphia Phillies, pitcher Andrew Abbott secured the biggest win of his year off the mound.

The All-Star popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Cincinnati reporter Lindsay Stone, this week. The MLB star took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that he had got down on one knee to Stone, a local television news anchor. In photos shared to the social media platform, Abbott could be seen clutching the ring box in front of an elated Stone.

The pitcher knelt down on the rooftop of the Lytle Park Hotel in downtown Cincinnati with the city skyline, including the Reds stadium, in the background. Red rose petals were scattered across the romantic setting while 'Marry Me' appeared to be spelt out in giant block letter signs. The happy couple are believed to have been together since mid-2024, going public in 2025. Stone has been a TV News anchor for local Cincinnati station WLWT for three years.

The happy couple could be seen romantically embracing one another as Stone flashed the dazzling ring to the camera. Abbott has reportedly been dating Stone since mid 2024 with the pair going public with their romance on the 2025 All-Star Game red carpet. Stone is no stranger to Cincinnati, having grown up just 30 miles outside of the city. She returned home three years ago when she joined WLWT as a TV News anchor.

She got her start in journalist as a sports reporter and anchor at WNDU in South Bend, Indiana where she covered Notre Dame Football. However, she announced earlier this month that her time at WLWT in Cincinnati would be coming to an end.

'Working in my hometown has been a dream I never took for granted, and I'm so thankful for every person who trusted me to tell their stories along the way. For this Cincy girl, it truly doesn't get more special than that,' Stone wrote on Facebook.

'Though I'm stepping into a new season filled with exciting opportunities and new adventures, this community will always hold a special place in my heart. Meanwhile, Abbott, who was the Reds Opening Day starting pitcher, has endured a tough start to the season, with a 6.59 ERA through his first six starts.

However, the left-hander has since bounced back in his past five starts on the mound. In that stretch, he has pitched a 1.29 ERA and 19 strikeouts





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Cincinnati Reds Andrew Abbott Lindsay Stone Proposal Ring Instagram Cincinnati Lytle Park Hotel Red Rose Petals Marry Me City Skyline Sports Reporter Anchor Notre Dame Football WLWT Cincy Girl New Season Exciting Opportunities New Adventures Community Tough Start Bouncing Back Past Five Starts 1.29 ERA 19 Strikeouts

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