Cincinnati Zoo releases necropsy results for Fiona, explaining medical impossibility of hat removal and confirming Bibi, Tucker, and Fritz remain healthy and stable.

The Cincinnati Zoo and botanical garden officially released the necropsy report results for Fiona, the nine-year-old Nile hippopotamus who recently passed away. The famous animal died after suffering from an intestinal obstruction caused by a knit cap she accidentally ingested from her enclosure.

Medical Procedures and Necropsy Findings

Zoo officials sedated Fiona on November 17 to conduct a comprehensive medical evaluation, which included both an ultrasound and a colonoscopy. Veterinary staff utilized a 9-foot scope during the colonoscopy to attempt to locate and retrieve the foreign object, but they were unable to detect the hat within her system.

Also read Fiona the Hippo Dies After Struggling to Pass Swallowed Knitted Hat

The necropsy confirmed that the specific location and anatomy of her digestive tract made laparoscopic removal impossible. Veterinary experts determined that no treatment aside from supportive care had any chance for success, and the autopsy verified that no amount of supportive care would have saved her.

Mike Wenninger, the zoo's director of animal health, explained that the ultrasound revealed bunching in Fiona's intestines, which indicated her body was trying to pass the obstruction. Despite these signs, the physical structure of the blockage prevented any internal intervention from being effective.

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Hippo Digestive Anatomy Challenges

Jack Kottwitz, an assistant professor at Michigan State University's College of Veterinary Medicine, provided expert context on why removing the hat was so difficult. He noted that hippos possess a multichambered stomach for digesting plants, similar to cows, but they do not regurgitate and chew cud.

Kottwitz stated that the multiple chambers, tissue folds, fluids, and digesting food in a hippo's system easily hide foreign objects. This anatomical complexity makes removal with an endoscope from the stomach chambers extremely difficult, especially for an item like a soft knit cap that can shift and lodge deep within the folds.

Staff also indicated that Fiona's age made surgical intervention an unviable option. The combination of her advanced age, the complex digestive structure, and the nature of the obstruction left the veterinary team with no viable medical pathways to recover the object.

Family Status and Husbandry Update

Christina Gorsuch, the zoo's director of animal care, provided an update on Fiona's family members, including her mother Bibi, Bibi's mate Tucker, and Fiona's younger half-brother Fritz. Gorsuch confirmed that all three hippos are currently eating and behaving normally since the loss of Fiona.

Gorsuch noted that while it is difficult to know exactly how the animals are feeling, they appear to be their normal selves. The keepers and vet staff have been shaken by the loss, but the other hippos do not show signs of distress in their daily habits or appetite.

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Public Outpouring and Enclosure Closure

Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike expressed gratitude for the global support received during the final days, noting the community's efforts to light stadiums, bridges, and buildings in purple. He remarked that the support reminded staff of the time when everyone pulled together to root for Fiona's survival after her premature birth in 2017.

Fiona captivated worldwide attention for almost a decade, having been born six weeks premature at only 29 pounds. The zoo has shared numerous photos and videos of her life into adulthood with supporters online, making her passing a significant moment for animal lovers everywhere.

The zoo remains open to the public, but the area around Hippo Cove is closed through the weekend. This closure provides the animal care team with the space they need to navigate the loss and manage the emotional weight of the event for themselves and the animals.

The incident began when a visitor tossed a hat into the air, and a ceiling fan caught it, blowing it through a small window opening above Fiona's enclosure. The accidental ingestion led to a medical emergency that ultimately could not be resolved despite the best efforts of the veterinary team.