Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Grocery Run Six Weeks After Presley Gerber Death

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were photographed buying groceries in Malibu six weeks after the death of their son Presley Gerber, who died at age 27.

Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber were observed purchasing groceries at a supermarket in Malibu on Tuesday. This public appearance occurred six weeks following the tragic death of their son, Presley Gerber. The supermodel, aged 60, walked beside her husband, who is 64 years old, as they left the store. He carried a brown grocery bag while she wore a green button-up top with jeans and brown boots.

Family Grief and Public Appearances

The couple has maintained a low profile since the loss of their eldest child. Earlier this month, they were seen holding hands during a somber outing along the beach. These moments highlighted their mutual support during an incredibly difficult period. They have largely stayed away from the public eye except for visits to see their daughter Kaia Gerber or to visit Presley's midcentury home in the same neighborhood.

Also read Kaia Gerber Featured in UGG Campaign Amid Brother Presley's Death

Details of Presley Gerber Tragic Passing

Presley Gerber was a successful model who died at the age of 27 on September 20. His death occurred while he was staying at a luxury rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California. Authorities suspect the cause of death was an overdose. He had checked into the facility just the night before his passing after experiencing cardiac arrest. Sources close to the investigation stated he was found in a bedroom at the high-end rehab house.

Official Statements and Tributes From Family

On October 18, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber released a joint statement on Instagram expressing their devastation. Crawford posted a black and white photo of her son with dates indicating July 2, 1999, to September 20, 2026. She described Presley as a sweet soul who showed up in the world with kindness. The family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love from strangers and friends alike.

Advertisement

Kaia Gerber Returns To Fashion Work

Daughter Kaia Gerber, aged 25, fronted her first fashion campaign since her brother's death. She modeled for the JW Anderson x UGG collaboration. Prior to this professional return, she shared a personal tribute to Presley on social media. She wrote about how being his sister was her favorite thing about herself. She also mentioned that her love for him now has nowhere obvious to go.

Ongoing Investigation And Medical Findings

An autopsy has been completed but the official cause of death remains pending. The medical examiner is currently waiting for toxicology test results to provide final confirmation. Presley was cremated at the Rose Family Funeral Home. His occupation was listed as an entrepreneur who worked in mental health. Crawford and Gerber are reportedly keeping his ashes at their Malibu residence.