Cindy Rae Enders asserts she is the long-lost Laura Bradbury, vanished from Joshua Tree in 1984. The claim resurfaces old trauma for father Mike Bradbury amid refusal to submit to DNA testing.

Cindy Rae Enders has arrived at the residence of Mike Bradbury in Twentynine Palms, declaring herself to be Laura Bradbury, the toddler who vanished from a California campground on October 18, 1984. The 83-year-old father of the missing child is now confronting a fresh psychological crisis as Enders insists she is the daughter he lost over four decades ago. She refers to Bradbury as her father and uses the name Laura for all interactions, even displaying a tattoo of her purported birth name, Laura Ann Bradbury, on her leg.

Enders Identity Claims and DNA Refusal

Cindy Rae Enders maintains that she is the specific child missing since 1984, yet she has consistently declined to undergo DNA testing to verify this biological connection. Despite Enders presenting letters she claims contain intimate family memories and photographs of Bradbury's late wife, the family insists that genetic confirmation is the only way to resolve the extraordinary identity dispute. Enders arrived at the family home in a PT Cruiser bearing a license plate with the initials LANNB, standing for Laura Ann Bradbury, while repeatedly visiting the property to maintain contact with the Bradbury family.

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The 1984 Joshua Tree Disappearance Details

Laura Bradbury disappeared on October 18, 1984, during a family camping trip to what was then Joshua Tree National Monument. The eight-year-old boy, Travis, had left his three-year-old sister with a portable toilet and returned to find her gone from the campsite in the rugged desert terrain. The Bradbury family, originally from Huntington Beach, had hoped to escape their cramped living situation when the tragedy occurred, leaving little Laura with a blond pageboy haircut and dark brown eyes.

Bruce Search Efforts and Family Grief

Mike Bradbury launched an exhaustive search operation involving bloodhounds, horses, and helicopters, living in a borrowed recreational vehicle at the campground for weeks. The family distributed millions of leaflets and T-shirts featuring Laura's photograph, and Mike helped establish the Laura Center to support other missing children cases. Laura became one of the first missing children featured on milk cartons across the state as the search effort expanded significantly.

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Remains Discovery and Ongoing Investigation

In 1986, hikers discovered fragments of a small skull less than three miles from the campground, with analysis suggesting a greater than 99 per cent probability that the remains belonged to the Bradbury child. Despite these findings, Mike Bradbury continued his private investigation, hiring investigators and tracking leads such as a theory involving a bearded man driving a blue Ford Econoline van. His late wife Patty kept hundreds of secret letters pleading for Laura's return, revealing the deep emotional toll the disappearance took on the family until her death in 2001.

Enders Background and Competing Perspectives

Cindy Rae Enders presents a contrasting physical description and personal history, claiming icy blue eyes that differ from Laura's brown eyes. She asserts that her childhood involved extensive abuse, foster care, and attending fourteen schools by the end of fourth grade. Enders states that a man she believed to be her biological father confessed on his deathbed that she was not his daughter and instructed her to search for someone named Mike, leading her to the Bradbury family through missing-child databases.