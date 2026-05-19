Circumcision: A Scarred Life and Its Impact on Thomas Miller

Thomas Miller shares his personal experience of undergoing circumcision as a baby and the lifelong impact it has had on him. He discusses the emotional distress he felt during his teenage years, the challenges he faced in forming relationships, and the physical discomfort caused by clothing irritation.

Thomas Miller underwent circumcision – the surgical removal of the foreskin – as a baby and says it has left him scarred for life . He first experienced problems when he started secondary school, feeling different and not fitting in.

Being circumcised has also affected his love life, as he has avoided intimacy due to concerns over his appearance. To this day, he experiences discomfort and soreness from clothing irritating the end of his penis and now wears a soft, protective cup made of polyester to reduce friction





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Circumcision Thomas Miller Scarred For Life Emotional Distress Relationship Challenges Physical Discomfort Clothing Irritation Protective Cup Medical Complications Phimosis Religious Reasons Cultural Reasons Non-Therapeutic Circumcision Non-Medically Qualified Practitioners Prevention Of Future Deaths Tragedy Mohamed Abdisamad Circumcision Complications Infection Control Measures

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