Citibank Shooter Jacob Pearson Targets Employee LeAnne Selman

Jacob Pearson, 35, fatally shot LeAnne Selman, 41, at a Tampa Citibank campus on Wednesday after a dispute over a $2,500 debt. Police say the attacker was enraged by a court summons.

Floral police officials announced on Thursday that Jacob Pearson, a 35-year-old man from the Tampa Bay area, carried out a targeted shooting at a Citibank corporate building. The incident occurred around noon on Wednesday in Tampa, Florida, when Pearson stormed the campus armed with firearms. He fatally shot LeAnne Selman, a 41-year-old human resources employee who had worked for the financial institution for nine years.

Chronister Explains Shooting Mechanism

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister detailed the specific sequence of events that led to the tragedy during a press conference on Thursday. Pearson approached Ms. Selman as she was the first person he saw inside the building. He shot her four times in what officials described as an execution-style killing. The initial attack involved Pearson firing three rounds from an AR-15 rifle. After the rifle malfunctioned, Pearson returned to his gray sedan to retrieve a handgun. He then shot Ms. Selman again while she was crawling on the ground in a desperate attempt to survive.

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Pearson Threatens Attorney Office

The violent outburst was preceded by a series of escalating threats made by Pearson earlier in the day. Around 9 am, Pearson contacted an attorney's office affiliated with Citibank. He had been summoned to appear in court regarding a $2,500 collection debt he owed. Police reported that Pearson was upset and irate about the legal matter. He penned a letter to the attorney's office, warning them with specific details about his intentions.

"Unless you want me to go over there with my AR-15, my bulletproof vest, and my insanity, you motherf***ing cancel this court case. Do you understand me?" Pearson wrote in the threatening letter. He further stated, "They are only an hour and three minutes away, so the last thing you want to do is f with me." The attorney's office immediately notified a Citibank security supervisor, who is a retired Secret Service agent, about the credible threat.

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Law Enforcement Response and Failure

Upon receiving the warning, the security supervisor contacted the Orlando Police Department and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Local police in Orlando attempted to conduct a wellness check at Pearson's home to locate him before he could reach the bank. However, officers found that Pearson was nowhere to be found at his residence. Despite these early warnings and the active pursuit by law enforcement, Pearson successfully evaded capture and proceeded to the Citibank campus.

When Pearson arrived at the building, he crashed a gray sedan into the area before charging inside. He approached the building with a rifle in hand, moving directly toward his target. The failure to locate him during the wellness check allowed the timeline for the attack to proceed without interruption. Police are reviewing the communication chain between the attorney's office, the bank security, and law enforcement agencies to understand the gaps in the response.

Selman Family and Corporate Impact

LeAnne Selman is remembered as a beloved employee of the company. She served in the human resources department for nine years. Her death has sent shockwaves through the corporate community and her personal network. Pearson is described by authorities as a married father of one. The motive for the attack remains tied directly to his anger over the court summons and the financial debt.

The incident highlights the dangers of workplace violence triggered by personal legal disputes. Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Pearson's movements or the location of any additional weapons to come forward. The investigation is ongoing as detectives piece together the final moments before the shooting. Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement immediately.