Charlotte officials seek dismissal of wrongful death suit by Iryna Zarutska's family, denying systemic failures in transit security or fare enforcement that led to her 2025 murder.

Legal representatives for the City of Charlotte have formally requested that a judge dismiss the wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Iryna Zarutska, who was fatally stabbed on a light rail tram in August 2025. The city argues that its actions did not legally cause the attack by DeCarlos Brown Jr., directly contesting the claims of systemic negligence made by the victim's family.

City Denies Systemic Negligence in Tram Death Case

On Monday, the City of Charlotte filed a motion to dismiss the case in Mecklenburg County Superior Court, marking the first time public officials have explicitly addressed the allegations made by Zarutska's uncle. The filing states that while the city acknowledges the tragic nature of the event, it firmly denies ignoring passenger safety or engaging in conduct that legally caused the murder.

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Attorneys for the city emphasized that the death resulted from an intentional criminal attack by Brown, who remains in custody. The city contends that while broader crime trends may have made such violence somewhat foreseeable, specific failures in staffing or policy did not create the legal liability claimed by the plaintiff. This legal stance follows a mediation meeting earlier this month that failed to produce any settlement or advancements in the dispute.

Allegations of Security Failures and Staffing Shortages

Frank Scott Haskell, the uncle of the 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, initiated the lawsuit against both the City of Charlotte and its transit security contractor, Professional Security Services. Haskell argued that the tragedy was preventable and resulted from the city's failure to protect lawful passengers from known dangers. He specifically cited insufficient security presence and inadequate fare enforcement protocols as key factors that enabled Brown to carry out the assault.

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The lawsuit detailed significant discrepancies between budgeted security personnel and actual staffing levels on the night of the incident. While the city provided funding for 219 security staff members for the fiscal years 2025 and 2026, the filing claims only 183 guards were on duty when Zarutska was killed. Furthermore, the suit alleges that under the existing budget, 39 guards were supposed to be armed, but only 11 were actually present at the time of the attack.

Surveillance Evidence and Behavioral Context of Attack

Video evidence from the night of the stabbing has played a central role in public discourse and the legal proceedings. Footage shows Brown, who has a history of incarceration and was previously identified as having schizophrenia, watching Zarutska before he drew a blade from his pocket. He stood up and loomed over her as she sat on her phone, swinging the knife and leaving her bleeding on the busy train.

The recording captures Zarutska curled on the floor, begging for help from other passengers who initially failed to realize a murder was occurring. Approximately 15 seconds after falling, she ceased moving. Brown exited the train leaving a trail of blood, but did not stop until arrested shortly after the incident. The family also pointed to the lack of turnstiles at tram stops, which allowed Brown, a homeless man who had not paid his fare, to board freely and target his victim.

Legal Arguments on Fare Enforcement and Future Procedures

A major point of contention in the lawsuit involves the city's instructions to light rail conductors regarding fare evasion. Haskell's filing claimed that the city explicitly directed staff not to confront passengers who fail to pay fares, thereby creating a permissive environment for potential threats. The complaint further noted that Brown did not pay his fare before boarding the tram, a detail the family argues is directly linked to the city's policy decisions.

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The legal action also references four other homicides and assaults that occurred near Blue Line stops in recent years, suggesting a pattern of unsafe conditions. The city disputes the relevance of these incidents to the specific liability of Zarutska's death. As the case moves forward in Mecklenburg County Superior Court, the central question remains whether the city's administrative and security choices constitute legal negligence, or if the event is solely attributable to the criminal actions of DeCarlos Brown Jr.