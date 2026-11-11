City of Melbourne Allocates $1.2 Million for Docklands Little India Precinct Trial

The City of Melbourne has allocated $1.2 million for a proposed Little India precinct in Docklands, sparking debate over funding levels and whether the area will become a tourist destination or community hub.

The City of Melbourne council has officially progressed its proposal for a permanent Little India precinct in the Docklands waterfront district, allocating $1.2 million from the 2026-27 budget to fund initial consultation and trial activations. This financial commitment aims to establish a cultural hub for Indian Australians, yet the announcement has immediately polarized local residents and community leaders who hold sharply divergent views on the project's purpose and execution.

Detailed Plan for Docklands Location and Trial Launch

The City of Melbourne identified the Docklands area as the most suitable location for this new precinct due to its robust transport links, existing community infrastructure, available open spaces, and potential for business growth. The council plans to launch a trial activation of the precinct in early 2027, allowing the community to test ideas and build a vision in partnership with Indian Australians across greater Melbourne. The council has stated that public feedback will directly inform the precinct's vision, trial activations, and long-term direction, emphasizing a collaborative approach to urban planning.

Also read TV and streaming details ahead of Bradford City v York City in EFL Trophy

Stakeholder Opposition and Political Criticism

Despite the council's intent, many Docklands residents expressed concern that the decision was already made before consultation began, with one critic calling the process mere theatre after contracts were signed. United Australia Party senator Ralph Babet strongly opposed the proposal, arguing against the establishment of any ethnic enclaves and stating that Australia should prioritize a unified national culture without Little India or other themed precincts. The council received 129 formal responses during earlier community consultation, with several locals warning that the project risks turning their suburb into a transient tourist destination rather than a place where residents feel they truly belong.

Federation of Indian Associations Demands Higher Funding

Vasan Srinivasan, president of the Federation of Indian Associations in Victoria, has campaigned for a permanent cultural space similar to Melbourne's Chinatown for nearly two decades and argued that the current $1.2 million allocation is insufficient. He contended that funding needs to increase at least tenfold to ensure the project's long-term success and compared the proposal to successful Indian hubs in London, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur. Srinivasan emphasized that Melbourne is the multicultural capital of the world, noting that approximately 225,000 of the 450,000 Indian visitors to Australia annually choose to visit the city.

Advertisement

Council Acknowledges Mixed Reactions and Next Steps

A council spokesman confirmed that the proposal will not progress until a report on feedback from the current consultation period is presented to the council in February, after hearing from more than 1,000 people. While acknowledging that support is not universal, the council highlighted that many submissions praised the initiative as a way to showcase the vibrancy of the Indian community and strengthen integration into Australian society. The council remains proud of hosting Australia's largest Indian community and asserts that Melbourne is one of the most successful multicultural cities globally, seeking to balance diverse community needs with urban development goals.

Context of Recent Community Events and Engagement

The proposal for a dedicated cultural precinct emerges against a backdrop of heightened visibility for the Indian community in Melbourne, including a sell-out rally featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Marvel Stadium in July this year. This event, attended by thousands and featuring Albanese, underscored the significant public interest in strengthening ties with India and celebrating Indian heritage in the city. The upcoming trial in 2027 will serve as a critical test case for how Melbourne can accommodate and celebrate its diverse demographics through permanent urban infrastructure projects.