Civil Servant Convicted of Fraud After Holding Multiple Jobs

Kashim Chowdhury was found guilty of fraud for holding multiple full-time public sector roles. The National Fraud Initiative recovered over £1.35 million from similar schemes.

Kashim Chowdhury, a 56-year-old civil servant, was convicted of nine counts of fraud at Southwark Crown Court after exploiting the post-pandemic remote working environment to hold multiple full-time positions simultaneously. The case has shed light on the broader issue of polygamous working within the public sector, where employees secretively collect salaries from various government departments while performing little to no actual work.

National Fraud Initiative Data Reveals Scale

The Cabinet Office National Fraud Initiative has identified at least 301 public sector employees engaging in polygamous working since 2016 through cross-referencing personnel data across different government bodies. During this ten-year period, the initiative recovered £1.35 million in fraudulent salary payments by identifying individuals who were being paid for roles they did not hold or for hours they did not work. In the 2024 to 2025 financial year alone, the body identified 13 specific cases of this type of employment fraud, indicating that the practice continues despite increased scrutiny.

Also read Civil servant Kashim Chowdhury guilty of nine fraud counts over five overlapping jobs

Chowdhury's Deceptive Employment History

Chowdhury began working for Tower Hamlets Council in February 2020 and subsequently took a second job with Defra in April 2021, despite passing government vetting procedures designed to prevent rogue agents from entering Whitehall. By September 2023, he had secured nine different full-time jobs with various government departments and public bodies, including the Home Office and the Department of Health and Social Care. At the height of his deception in May 2023, he was receiving payment for five full-time roles simultaneously, which theoretically required him to work 183 hours per week, exceeding the 168 hours available in a single week.

Performance Issues and Workplace Behavior

Colleagues described Chowdhury's performance as very poor, with one project line manager at the UK Health Security Agency noting his dismal output during a seven-month stint between 2022 and 2023. Carol Hedland, a former colleague, testified that his conduct, attitude, and attendance were substandard, and she accused him of being rude when she attempted to address these issues. Another former colleague at the Home Office, Richard Arkless, stated that Chowdhury missed Teams meetings, dismissed offers of help as mere shows, and continued to take sick leave despite showing no improvement in his work ethic.

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Government Oversight and Future Crackdowns

William Yarwood, campaigns director at the TaxPayers' Alliance, condemned the behavior of public sector workers pocketing multiple salaries as an outrageous abuse of taxpayers' money and urged ministers to urgently tighten employment checks. The Department for Work and Pensions emphasized that the National Fraud Initiative remains a key tool in protecting public funds, citing a recent pilot across local boroughs that saved nearly £490,000. Meanwhile, the Civil Service workforce has continued to expand, growing from 316,790 employees in 2016 to more than 442,000 full-time staff last year, raising concerns about accountability and productivity in a larger bureaucracy.

Legal Consequences and Financial Gain

Prosecutors at Southwark Crown Court highlighted that Chowdhury positively lied about his employment history and used sick days and holidays to manage the workload and maintain his ruse, even applying makeup to appear ill during video calls. The court heard that he had squirreled away £300,000 during the three-year fraud period, earning more than £280,000 of taxpayers' cash while his performance was generally regarded as poor. His Honour Mark Weekes remarked that Chowdhury approached the case on an unrealistic basis, and the defendant was remanded in custody to be sentenced at a later date.