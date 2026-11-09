Civil Servant Convicted of Fraud for Holding Nine Simultaneous Government Jobs and Earning Over 284000

Kashim Chowdhury, a junior civil servant, was convicted of fraud after it was revealed he held nine overlapping full-time roles in the public sector between 2020 and 2023. Despite claiming illness and the need to care for his ailing mother, he worked remotely and collected more than 284000 in taxpayer funds. The case highlights significant flaws in the decentralized human resources systems across various government departments.

In May 2023, a routine video call exposed a massive breach of public trust that had gone undetected for three years. Aleesha Adams, a line manager at the UK Health Security Agency, joined a video conference with Kashim Chowdhury, a civil servant who had been on sick leave for nearly three months.

Adams intended to create a phased return-to-work plan for Chowdhury, who appeared visibly unwell during the call. He was coughing excessively and holding tissues up to the camera to demonstrate his illness.

Also read Kashim Chowdhury Convicted of Fraud for Holding Nine Simultaneous Government Jobs

Worrying Signs During Video Call

However, what truly alarmed Adams was the appearance of Chowdhury's forehead, where white powder seemed to be separating from his skin as he sweated. The physical state of the employee, combined with the use of a Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs email address for the meeting, triggered deep suspicions in Adams. Despite her escalating concerns up the management chain, no immediate action was taken.

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It was not until September 2023, when Chowdhury finally left the Civil Service, that the true scale of his deception began to unravel. The government's National Fraud Initiative, which conducts biennial searches of Civil Service payroll databases to identify anomalies, eventually caught his fraudulent activity in 2024. At Southwark Crown Court, Chowdhury was found guilty of nine counts of fraud.

Conviction For Multiple Salaries

The judge indicated that he faces a very substantial custodial sentence, marking the end of a long period during which he exploited systemic weaknesses to maintain multiple full-time salaries.