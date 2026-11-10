Civil Servant Kashim Chowdhury Convicted of Fraud at East London Home

Kashim Chowdhury, 56, was found guilty of nine fraud counts for holding five government jobs simultaneously while living in a £2 million East London property.

Kashim Chowdhury, a 56-year-old former civil servant, was found guilty of nine counts of fraud after a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court. Jurors concluded that Chowdhury systematically deceived multiple government departments by holding five full-time positions simultaneously while residing in a six-bedroom property in London's East End.

Residence Location And Property History

The fraudulent activities took place at a Grade II-listed, four-storey Georgian terrace located just off Brick Lane, an area known for high-value real estate with nearby homes selling for over £4 million. This specific six-bedroom property, situated in a fashionable part of East London, was originally purchased in 1999 by Chowdhury's late mother, Faijun Nessa, and her husband. The residence, which holds special historic and architectural interest, is currently valued at approximately £2 million.

Also read Civil servant Kashim Chowdhury guilty of nine fraud counts over five overlapping jobs

Fraud Mechanism And Employment Timeline

Chowdhury exploited the civil service's remote working culture to conceal his inability to perform multiple roles. He claimed he needed to work from his bedroom to care for his ailing mother, who suffered from bowel cancer. To maintain this ruse, he kept his camera off during video conferences and occasionally applied white makeup to his face to feign illness when forced to appear on screen. His employment history began with Tower Hamlets Council in February 2020, followed by a second role with Defra in April 2021.

Overlapping Contracts And Salary Details

By September 2023, Chowdhury had secured eight overlapping full-time jobs across various public bodies, including the Home Office, the Department for Health and Social Care, and the UK Health Security Agency. At the peak of the scheme in May 2023, he held five concurrent roles, resulting in a contractual obligation to work 183 hours per week. This figure exceeds the total 168 hours available in a standard seven-day week, a logical impossibility that authorities later identified during their investigation.

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Financial Gains And Criminal Conviction

Despite his work performance being described as extremely poor by supervisors, Chowdhury was frequently assigned senior project manager positions with salaries reaching up to £52,000. Prosecutors established that he earned as much as £11,000 in a single month by collecting wages from five different employers without their knowledge. The jury convicted him of fraud worth more than £280,000, rejecting his defense that evidence of his innocence had been lost by investigators.

Family Dispute And Property Transfer

A contentious legal battle is now underway regarding the ownership of the East London home. Chowdhury's older siblings, Abdul and Anis Chowdhury, and his sister Fowzia Hussain, have launched a High Court challenge to overturn a property transfer. They allege that Chowdhury bullied their illiterate and nearly blind mother into giving him half of the home on June 29, 2023, just three days before her death from cancer.

Sentencing Timeline And Legal Consequences

Chowdhury has been remanded in custody following his conviction and awaits sentencing in January. The maximum penalty for fraud offenses is ten years in prison. Concurrently, the Crown Prosecution Service has applied to register a charge on the Brick Lane property to secure potential restitution. The case highlights significant vulnerabilities in government vetting procedures that allowed an individual to bypass standard safeguards and secure multiple whitehall positions.