Civil servant Kashim Chowdhury guilty of nine fraud counts over five overlapping jobs

Kashim Chowdhury, 56, was found guilty of nine counts of fraud after holding up to five civil service jobs simultaneously and earning more than £284,000 from taxpayers. He will be sentenced later and faces a significant custodial term.

Kashim Chowdhury, a 56-year-old civil servant from east London, has been found guilty of nine counts of fraud after secretly holding multiple full-time public sector jobs at the same time.

Civil Servant Convicted of Multiple Job Fraud

A jury unanimously convicted him of eight counts of fraud by false representation and one count of fraud by failure to disclose after seven hours of deliberation. The judge said Chowdhury faced a very significant custodial sentence and refused bail because of the seriousness of the crime and for Chowdhury's own wellbeing. Between 2020 and 2023, Chowdhury held eight overlapping full-time public sector roles that earned him a total of £350,000.

Also read Kashim Chowdhury Jailed for £280,000 Fraud While Sibling Home Dispute Continues

In the spring of 2023 alone, he had five government jobs that overlapped, fraudulently earning more than £284,000 of taxpayers' money. At the peak of the fraud, he had five different bosses at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the Department of Health and Social Care, the UK Health Security Agency, the Department for Business and Trade, the Food Standards Agency and the Home Office.

During that period, Chowdhury was contracted to work 183 hours a week, more than the total number of hours that exist in seven days. The prosecutor pointed out that this would have been impossible even if he did not sleep at all and worked night and day every day of the week including the weekend. The fraud also meant that genuine applicants were prevented from doing those jobs.

The prosecution told Southwark Crown Court that on application forms Chowdhury provided inaccurate information about his employment status and failed to disclose to government departments that he was already a civil servant. Once he secured the roles, he did not tell his employers he was working elsewhere. He was allowed to work entirely from home because he told his employers he was caring for his mother, whom he lived with in east London.

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She had dementia and was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2023. But rather than reduce his workload to look after her, Chowdhury kept taking on new jobs. In the spring of 2023, when his mother was a few months away from death, he was still holding multiple roles. His mother, Faijun Nessa, was nearly blind and could not speak English.

In January 2023 she was given a terminal diagnosis of stage four metastatic colorectal cancer. Chowdhury has also been accused by his siblings of bullying their mother into increasing his share of the family home days before she died. In a separate High Court case, Chowdhury's two brothers and sister allege that he put undue influence on Mrs Nessa to sign documents that meant he would inherit half of her home.

His siblings say their mother could not have understood what she was signing because she was desperately unwell. The claimants also allege that Mrs Nessa was unaware of what she was signing because the documents were not translated into her native Bengali at the time they were signed. Chowdhury said he had taken on so many roles because he feared losing his livelihood after experiencing insecure employment in the past.

Defendant Cites Mental Health and Redundancy

He was made redundant from a job at the Department for Education in 2013 and was given a diagnosis of PTSD. He said he had not been thinking clearly when applying for jobs because of my stress, distress and trauma and due to my panic at the time. He told the court he suffered from mixed anxiety and depressive disorder, made worse by his mother's deteriorating health and the recurrence of post-traumatic stress disorder.

The prosecution barrister, Lucy Organ, told the jury: He's lied to you in evidence, he's lied to you under oath, which demonstrates the level of deceit he has descended to. Sarah Melo, specialist prosecutor at the CPS Serious Economic Organised Crime and International Directorate, said: This was sustained and deliberate dishonesty. He knew he could not legitimately hold multiple full-time positions at the same time, but continued to conceal what he was doing.

A Defra spokesperson said Chowdhury abused the trust placed in him as a public servant, adding that it would use all available avenues to recover the proceeds of his offending. A succession of his managers told the court about his poor performance. Dan McCartney, who managed Chowdhury at Defra, said he had to effectively tell him what to do the whole time.

McCartney said that during video calls Chowdhury had his camera switched off blaming technical problems, and that this went on for four to five months. But because Chowdhury was not subject to any formal performance measures at Defra, he was given a permanent job and remained there for two years. His manager at the UK Health Security Agency described his performance as exceptionally poor. At Defra he was described as passive and slow to deliver tasks.

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His manager at the Home Office said he wasn't interested in the job. At the Department for Business and Trade his performance was described as very poor. Aleesha Adams, his line manager at the UK Health Security Agency, organised a video call with him in May 2023. By this point he had been off sick for three months and she wanted to make a plan to get him back to work.

She told the jury that at the start of the call he was coughing a lot and waving tissues up to the camera. She also told the jury that he had been wearing white make-up to try to look ill. Adams told the court that as the meeting went on the make-up started coming off his forehead. He was sweating, it was like rubbing off so it was darker underneath and darker on the neck.

After the call, Adams discovered that he had logged into the call using a Defra email address. When she challenged him about it he blamed a technical error. Adams grew suspicious. I believed he was lying, she told the jury.

How the Fraud Was Finally Discovered

She escalated her concerns up the chain at the UKHSA. But his fraudulent behaviour went on for several more months until he left the civil service in September 2023. He was finally caught in 2024 by the government's National Fraud Initiative, which conducts searches of civil service databases such as payroll every two years to look for anomalies. Chowdhury operated in plain sight, using his own national insurance number throughout the scam.

All his details were genuine, which makes what happened all the more shocking. The back-office services of government departments, such as payroll and HR, are outsourced to external private companies, which suggests that in this instance the right arm, perhaps Defra, did not seem to know what the left arm, say the Home Office or the Department for Business and Trade, was doing.

It was also revealed that Chowdhury was a programme manager in public health for Tower Hamlets Council, earning an annual salary of £49,203, for more than two years until June 2022. He was sacked, according to a whistleblower who spoke to the Daily Mail, after it was discovered that, contrary to the declaration of interest form he completed claiming no other employment, he had in fact also been working for Defra.

If that information had been shared, his fraud would have been dramatically curtailed. Instead, he continued working for Defra and other government departments for another year. The case has highlighted a wider trend known as polygamous working, which is becoming increasingly common in both the public and private sector and is costing taxpayers and businesses a fortune since the proliferation of remote working.

Chowdhury remained in his job as a senior project manager with the UK Health Security Agency, earning £52,606 a year, for 18 months while also working for four other departments. Individual managers may not be to blame because sacking anyone in the public sector is an onerous task, made even more difficult by new workers' rights being introduced by the Government, especially when staff claim, as Chowdhury did, that they were suffering from stress.