Civil Servants Accused of Faking Office Attendance in 'Drive-By Log-In' Scandal

A growing number of civil servants, particularly at HM Revenue and Customs, are allegedly faking their office attendance by logging in from nearby car parks before working from home. The practice, known as a 'drive-by log-in,' has raised concerns about productivity and accountability in the civil service, with some employees reportedly avoiding the office for years. Whistleblowers and officials have called for an investigation into workplace culture at HMRC and the Land Registry, where thousands of staff have been absent for extended periods.

Civil servants across the UK have been accused of faking their office attendance, with some reportedly working from home for years while still drawing full salaries.

The practice, which has become particularly prevalent at HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), involves employees driving to car parks near their offices to log into the internal Wi-Fi network before returning home. This tactic, dubbed a 'drive-by log-in,' has raised serious concerns about productivity and accountability within the civil service.

The issue comes at a time when HMRC has faced significant criticism for its poor customer service, including a report last year that revealed the department had cut off calls from 44,000 customers who had been waiting for over 70 minutes to resolve their queries. Despite official statistics showing a rise in office occupancy since Labour took power, whistleblowers have described some HMRC offices as 'like the Mary Celeste' on Fridays, with staff ignoring the three-day-a-week office attendance rule.

One HMRC official told The Telegraph that some colleagues had not been seen in the office for years, highlighting the scale of the problem. Data from HMRC shows that around 4,000 of its 70,500 staff, or 5.6 percent, had been away from the office for six months or more, though this figure includes those on holidays, sick leave, or other approved absences. Similarly, at the Land Registry, around 200 staff had been absent for half a year or longer.

Reform's Danny Kruger has called for an immediate investigation into the productivity and workplace culture at HMRC and the Land Registry, arguing that the issue reflects a broader problem within the civil service. He pointed out that the Civil Service has grown by 20 percent over the past decade, now employing over half a million people, many of whom are not delivering value for taxpayers.

A government spokesman defended the current attendance policies, stating that a minimum of 60 percent office attendance remains the best option for both staff and the public. They added that the data on absenteeism represents only a small fraction of employees and includes those on long-term sickness, maternity leave, or working in other locations. The spokesman also emphasized that attendance is managed at the team level, with managers empowered to take disciplinary action if necessary.

The controversy underscores growing concerns about the efficiency and accountability of the civil service, particularly in departments that do not answer directly to ministers. As remote work becomes more normalized, the challenge of ensuring productivity and oversight in government agencies will likely remain a contentious issue





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Civil Service HMRC Remote Work Productivity Workplace Culture

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I accused my 14-year-old son of using ChatGPT - his answer was soberingAI is eroding trust between human beings

Read more »

Domestic abuse accused sent Snapchat video of attack on partner to her sonThis showed the woman being dragged to the floor then repeatedly kicked in the head as she shouted out the defendant’s name.

Read more »

Teenager Accused of Peter Kay Bomb Hoax Thrown Out of CourtA 19-year-old man has been remanded in custody after disrupting a court hearing related to allegations of making false bomb threats at a Peter Kay show in Birmingham, leading to the evacuation of the Utilita Arena. The man, Omar Majed, was removed from the dock after repeatedly ignoring the judge's instructions and becoming agitated when denied bail. He is accused of falsely informing police that a bomb was present at the venue.

Read more »

Ex-Celtic boss Ronny Deila accused of sexually harassing female taxi driverThe 50-year-old ex-Hoops boss allegedly made sexual remarks to the driver following a night out drinking on Thursday in central Tel Aviv.

Read more »

Engineer Accused of Faking Injuries in £5million LawsuitA man suing for £5million after a motorbike crash is accused of exaggerating his injuries after being filmed walking normally on CCTV. The insurance company claims he is a 'malingerer' attempting to inflate his claim.

Read more »

Ruud Gullit, Civil War at Newcastle United and Sir Bobby Robson as Nikos Dabizas remembersThe Mag

Read more »