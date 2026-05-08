Civil Servants Demand the Right Not to Work: WFH Scandal Infesting the Public Sector

The article discusses the decline of traditional industrial unions and the rise of far-Left white-collar unions in the public sector, particularly among civil servants. It highlights the exaggerated sense of entitlement and the refusal of civil servants to return to the office full-time, even after the end of the COVID lockdowns. The article also exposes the WFH scandal in the public sector, where civil servants are using various ruses to avoid doing their jobs, such as pretending to work in person or using elaborate scams to fake attendance.

Back in the dim and distant, when I was a young industrial correspondent, my old sparring partner Ron Todd, then leader of the Transport and General Workers’ Union, used to tell a story about what he was up against.

Addressing a mass meeting of striking workers at Ford’s Dagenham car plant, he was proud to inform them that the works committee had secured a bumper 30 per cent pay rise, three months paid holiday and in future they’d only have to work Wednesdays. Yet instead of wild cheers and rapturous applause, there was a few seconds silence followed by a voice from the back shouting: ‘What, every bloody Wednesday?

’ Ron was joking, but it illustrated the extent of the unrealistic demands made by some of the more militant union leaders and their members in the late 1970s and early 80s. Today, with Britain’s manufacturing base shrivelled and about to be finished off by a combination of Labour’s high taxes, Angry Ginge Rayner’s workers’ ‘rights’ act, and crippling energy costs caused by Miliband’s suicidal Net Zero obsession, the old industrial unions are no longer a force in the land.

They have been replaced by far-Left white-collar unions in the public sector – doctors, teachers, civil servants, council jobsworths, etc. Their exaggerated sense of entitlement far surpasses those of the traditional blue-collar ‘I’m All Right, Jack’ brigade. And there’s one fundamental difference. Barmy Arthur Scargill’s miners went on strike for a year demanding the right to work. These days the civil servants, in particular, demand the right not to work.

Ever since the end of the overlong Covid lockdowns, where staff were instructed to Work From Home, they’re still refusing to return to the office full-time – if at all. An investigation by the Daily Telegraph has exposed the WFH scandal infesting the public sector. Civil servants are using a selection of elaborate ruses to avoid doing the jobs they are paid for.

Departments worst affected are HMRC and the Land Registry, where some staff haven’t been anywhere near the office for between six months and two years. House buyers and sellers who depend on the Land Registry for official documentation are experiencing delays of up to 18 months. WFH workers give the impression they are beavering away at the workface, while slobbing around in his jim-jams, eating Hobnobs and watching Bargain Hunt. It’s the same story at HMRC.

No wonder a report at the end of last year found that 44,000 taxpayers were cut off after being put on hold for over an hour. Even those staff who can be bothered to turn up don’t stick around for long. One whistleblower said it was commonplace for employees to clock in for a couple of hours and then disappear for the rest of the day.

A variety of scams are employed to fake attendance, including leaving laptops open and falsifying ‘flexible working’ logs. My favourite was a report that some staff at HMRC are pretending to be working in person by driving to a nearby car park and logging in to the office wi-fi remotely before driving home again. They’ve even got a name for it – ‘drive-by login’. You have to admire their ingenuity.

I’ve heard of drive-by shootings but this is ridiculous. If they actually put that much effort into doing their job, productivity would be through the roof and the backlogs would quickly vanish. I’d like to say I’m shocked by all this. But it comes as no surprise.

I warned you years ago that the ‘temporary’ WFH arrangements during Covid would become institutionalised entitlements. Shortly after lockdown ended and everyone was supposed to be working normally again, I heard from a Mail reader who hired a contractor who’d just come from a job where a council official was still ‘working from home’





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Civil Servants Work From Home Entitlement WFH Scandal Public Sector Industrial Unions White-Collar Unions Labour Angry Ginge Rayner Net Zero Obsession High Taxes

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