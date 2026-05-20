Civilization VII Update Brings Changes and Improved Sales

The latest update to Civilization VII has brought a new chance for fans to revisit the game and form a final opinion, but opinions are still mixed on its improvements and issues.

The latest update to Civilization VII has brought a new chance for fans to revisit the game and form a final opinion, but opinions are still mixed on its improvements and issues.

The update, titled Test of Time, includes a new option to play as the same civilization between age transitions, reworked victory conditions, and bonus rewards for completing optional objectives. Despite the initial mixed reactions, the update has led to a significant increase in player numbers, with over 16,200 users playing the game on Steam. The new player numbers have also had an impact on the game's review ratings, with 172 new or revised reviews left on the platform.

However, not all opinions are positive, with some players criticizing the game's UI issues, favorably priced DLC, and the continued lack of engaging gameplay systems compared to previous entries





pcgamer / 🏆 38. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Civilization VII Test Of Time Update Free Patch Gameplay Systems UI Issues DLC Pricing Steam Reviews

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