Claire Bellamy Spared Jail After Illegal Fox Hunting Conviction

Master of the Hounds Claire Bellamy received a community payback order and a ten-year dog ownership ban after being convicted of illegal fox hunting in Scotland.

Master of the Hounds Claire Bellamy, 51, was acquitted of serving immediate prison time following her conviction for violating the Hunting with Dogs (Scotland) Act 2023. Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill at Paisley Sheriff Court issued a community payback order instead of the maximum twelve-month sentence or £40,000 fine that prosecutors had sought.

Legal Outcome and Restrictions Imposed

The court mandated that Bellamy complete 300 hours of unpaid work within the next twelve months as part of her sentencing for the offense. In addition to the community service requirement, the judge imposed a strict prohibition preventing her from owning dogs for a period of ten years. This ban explicitly excludes a terrier she currently keeps as a pet and the border collies she utilizes in her professional capacity as a shepherdess.

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The Incident at Kirkton Wood

The conviction stems from an event that took place in January of last year at Kirkton Wood, situated between Houston and Kilmacolm in Renfrewshire. Although the hunt in question was initially licensed by the government agency NatureScot, video evidence obtained by protesters indicated that the activity extended beyond the boundaries of the designated licensed area.

Judicial Review and Regulatory Scrutiny

The video recording of the incident, which Bellamy described as a loss of control over her hounds, was characterized by the sheriff as gut-wrenching. The judicial officer noted the audible screaming heard during the final minute of the footage, highlighting the potential distress inflicted on the foxes by the pack. This specific incident has intensified existing legal challenges against NatureScot regarding their licensing protocols.

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Organizations Challenge Licensing Practices

The League Against Cruel Sports and Wild Justice are currently pursuing a legal challenge at the Court of Session, arguing that NatureScot fails to apply sufficient strictness when assessing applications for dog hunt licenses. A spokesperson for NatureScot confirmed that they have received the petition for judicial review, marking a significant escalation in the regulatory oversight of such events.

Bellamy, who previously managed the hounds for the Lauderdale Hunt in Berwickshire, faces these consequences as a direct result of the filmed evidence. The case underscores the rigorous enforcement of the Hunting with Dogs (Scotland) Act 2023 and the ongoing scrutiny of wildlife management practices by both judicial bodies and advocacy groups.