Claire Chadwick Dies in Nigeria: Pregnant British Woman Passes From Septic Shock

British influencer Claire Chadwick dies of septic shock in Nigeria while 37 weeks pregnant. Her family launches a fundraiser to repatriate her body.

Claire Chadwick, a 40-year-old British social media influencer, has died in Nigeria while she was 37 weeks pregnant. The mother from Wales experienced severe medical complications that led to septic shock, resulting in the loss of her unborn baby girl as well as her own life.

The Tragic Medical Complications

Claire Chadwick had relocated to Nigeria to live with her husband, Ibrahim, whom she met online. The couple had been sharing their life together on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, posting videos about their relationship, faith, and food challenges. Their followers quickly grew into the thousands, drawn to their engaging content and vibrant personalities.

Also read Associated British Foods Profits Slip 14% Amid Cautious Consumer Outlook

According to reports, the unborn child passed away while still in the womb. Following this devastating event, Claire's health deteriorated rapidly as she developed sepsis. She succumbed to septic shock shortly after, leaving her husband and family in shock. The incident occurred while they were living abroad, far from their extended family in the UK.

Family Requests Repatriation of Body

Clair's devastated family has launched a GoFundMe campaign with a specific goal to raise £10,000. The funds are intended to cover the costs of flying her body and the baby's remains the 3,000 miles back to the United Kingdom. Her sister, Shannon Chadwick, stated that the family prioritizes returning the remains so they can be laid to rest with dignity in Wales.

Advertisement

Shannon Chadwick described her sister as a woman who lived her life on her own terms and left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her. She also highlighted that Claire is survived by her 19-year-old son, who resides in Wales, as well as her husband and the wider family who loved her dearly. The family emphasized the importance of bringing their daughter home to surround her with the love of her family.

Public Response and Charitable Support

The response to the fundraising page has been described as overwhelming by the family. Tributes have poured in from friends and followers who remember Claire as a lovely, kind, and fiercely strong-minded individual. One commenter recalled dancing with her in their youth, while others expressed deep sorrow at the loss of a beautiful and funny woman who always made people laugh.

The family has expressed their gratitude to the charity REST, an organization that supports bereaved families of individuals who die abroad suddenly or tragically. This support has been crucial as they navigate the complex logistical and emotional challenges of repatriating their loved one. The Daily Mail has approached the Foreign Office for any official comment regarding the situation and the assistance provided to British citizens in such cases.