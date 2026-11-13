Claire Milne Sentenced To 228 Year Repayment For Fraudulent Disability Claims

Claire Milne received a lengthy repayment order after admitting to defrauding Social Security Scotland of nearly fourteen thousand pounds through false disability claims in Perth.

Perth Sheriff Court has issued a severe financial penalty against Claire Milne, a woman who orchestrated a fraudulent disability claim scheme that deprived taxpayers of significant public funds. The court mandated a repayment schedule lasting 228 years for the illicit funds obtained through deceitful applications submitted to Social Security Scotland. This exceptionally long repayment term stems from the modest monthly deduction rate approved by the judicial authorities to manage the outstanding debt.

Specifics Of The Fraudulent Benefit Claim

Claire Milne, a 43-year-old resident of Perth, admitted to securing 13,725 in adult disability payments during a two-year period spanning from August 23, 2022, to August 26, 2024. The conviction was triggered by an anonymous whistleblower who reported Milne for engaging in physical activities that directly contradicted her declared medical limitations. An investigation by the fraud investigation team for Social Security Scotland confirmed that Milne was fully capable of performing the daily tasks she had claimed were impossible due to her health conditions.

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Court Proceedings And Judicial Sentencing Details

Sheriff Alison McKay presided over the case and emphasized the gravity of the offense, noting that the starting point for such significant fraud typically involves custody. Despite acknowledging that the actions crossed the threshold for imprisonment, Sheriff McKay opted for a custodial alternative, citing Milne's cooperation and the desire to resolve the debt. The sheriff made it clear that the seriousness of taking money from the public purse was the primary factor in determining the severity of the non-custodial sentence imposed on the defendant.

Evidence Presented By Fiscal Depute Hodgson

Fiscal Depute Elizabeth Hodgson outlined the timeline of events to the court, revealing that Milne had previously suffered from seizures and legitimately applied for disability payments starting in 2020. However, by August 2022, Milne's medication changes had reduced side effects like nausea and memory loss, allowing her to resume normal activities. Despite her condition improving, Milne continued to apply for benefits under false pretenses, fully aware that dishonesty in her application could lead to prosecution. The investigation required extensive analysis of medical records before witness testimonies established that the fraud was knowing and deliberate.

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Legal Defense And Financial Repayment Structure

Defending solicitor Pauline Cullerton argued for leniency by highlighting Milne's lack of previous convictions and her profound remorse regarding the situation. Cullerton explained that Milne had been repaying 40 per month while employed, but due to job loss, the court reduced the repayment amount to 5 per month. This reduction effectively extends the debt clearance period to 228 years, as calculated by the court authorities. Milne was additionally ordered to complete 240 hours of unpaid work and placed under a strict curfew lasting 12 weeks.

Immediate Consequences And Future Obligations

Following the sentencing, Claire Milne faces ongoing legal obligations including the strict curfew from 7pm to 7am each day for three months. She has since applied for employment support allowance after losing her job, which directly contributed to the reduced monthly payment capacity for her restitution debt. The case serves as a stark reminder of the rigorous scrutiny applied to disability benefit claims and the long-term financial consequences associated with defrauding government agencies.