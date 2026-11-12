Claire Saywell Sues Slater and Gordon Over Failed Tui Claim

Claire Saywell sues Slater and Gordon UK for negligence after missed deadlines halted her £4.5million compensation claim against Tui following a palm tree injury in Sri Lanka.

Claire Saywell, a British insurance consultant left permanently disabled, has initiated legal proceedings against her former solicitors, Slater and Gordon UK. The lawsuit addresses the collapse of her £4.5million personal injury compensation claim against the travel company Tui. The legal action stems from a critical error in the initial claim process.

The Palm Tree Incident in Waikkal

The underlying accident occurred on 16 February 2017 at the Club Hotel Dolphin resort in Waikkal, Sri Lanka. Claire Saywell was sunbathing on a lounger near a pool surrounded by coconut palm trees when a 100ft tree fell. The falling trunk crushed her legs, causing severe and permanent injuries that required approximately ten operations. She suffered from excruciating pain and had to abandon her career as a high-earning insurance executive due to continuing disabilities.

Also read Gordon Ramsay's shirtless 'thirst trap' at 60 has fans doing a double-take

Negligence Claims Against Solicitors

Slater and Gordon UK Ltd has admitted to a breach of duty in the High Court. The firm acknowledges it failed to validly serve the claim form to Tui UK Ltd, resulting in the original claim being struck out. The error was attributed to the documents being sent to an incorrect email address. This administrative failure prevented the personal injury case from proceeding to a substantive hearing on the merits of the accident itself.

Disputes Over Likelihood of Success

A significant point of contention is the potential outcome of the original case against Tui. Clare Elliot, representing Slater and Gordon UK Ltd, argued that the planned case against the travel agent did not exceed a 51 per cent likelihood of success. The defense maintains that the falling tree was a natural disaster caused by sudden strong winds. They argue this event was not influenced by human negligence, meaning the hotel and its subcontractors exercised appropriate care.

Advertisement

Expert Evidence and Future Proceedings

Claire Saywell's legal representative, Howard Elgot, presented counter-arguments suggesting a strong probability of winning the original claim. An expert arborist indicated that utility lines were secured to the tree base using spikes and concrete, causing rot. This damage meant the tree would not typically fall unless already compromised. Master John Dagnall granted permission for Mrs Saywell to call this expert arborist to testify in the current negligence hearing.

Financial Implications and Damages

The £4.5million damages figure is highly contested within these proceedings. Mr. Elgot stated that with finalized expert reports and witness testimonies regarding wind strength, the chance of success would have exceeded 90 per cent. The current lawsuit seeks to recover losses resulting from the solicitors' failure to serve documents properly. The court must now determine if Slater and Gordon UK Ltd owes compensation to Claire Saywell for the lost opportunity to secure the original settlement.