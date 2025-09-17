Claire Sweeney Pays Emotional Tribute to Ricky Hatton

Claire Sweeney, ex-girlfrien d of boxing legend Ricky Hatton, hasshared an emotional tribute following his tragic death at the age of 46.

Claire Sweeney , ex-girlfriend of boxing legend Ricky Hatton , has broken her silence following his tragic death at the age of 46. News of Ricky's passing sent shockwaves through the sporting world on Sunday, with Greater Manchester Police confirming they discovered him dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester. The police stated that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Tributes have poured in from fans and fellow sports personalities, mourning the loss of the beloved boxer. Sweeney, known for her role in the popular soap opera Coronation Street, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, expressing her profound grief. She wrote 'I’ve needed a few days to process the devastating news about my dear friend Ricky. My thoughts are with his family especially his children Campbell, Millie Fearne and Lyla, his granddaughter. To them, Speaky and to all his friends who loved him so deeply and for so many years I send you my deepest sympathy. Ricky, you were the people's champ. We adored and cherished you. Love you always.' Accompanying her heartfelt message were a collection of cherished photos and videos from her time with Ricky, set to Elvis Presley's poignant track 'If I Can Dream'. Sweeney's Instagram post resonated deeply with her followers, receiving an overwhelming outpouring of sympathy from both friends and fans. Catherine Tyldesley, a fellow Coronation Street actress, commented, 'I'm so deeply sorry my love. A true legend gone too soon. God bless and love to him and his family/friends. Love you xx,' while former EastEnders actress Rita Simons offered a simple but heartfelt red love heart emoji. Ricky and Claire's friendship spanned over two decades, blossoming into a romantic relationship after both participated in the reality show Dancing on Ice in 2024. At the time, Sweeney openly expressed her fondness for Ricky, stating, 'I've known him for 25 years or so, we kind of always passed each other during events.... Do you know what? He makes me laugh, that's it.' Ricky, reciprocating the sentiment, described their journey from friendship to romance as a 'great story'. Their relationship was often captured by the paparazzi, enjoying date nights, vacations in Mallorca, and even a double date with Ricky's former skating partner Robin Johnstone and her husband, Andy Buchanan. Although their romance ended before Christmas 2024, they remained on amicable terms. In a subsequent interview, Sweeney stated, 'We're still friends. We were friends, we dated then we're friends again. It's all good.' Claire's moving tribute adds to the chorus of voices mourning Ricky Hatton's loss, a testament to the profound impact he had on those who knew him





new_magazine / 🏆 72. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ricky Hatton Claire Sweeney Boxing Tribute Death

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coronation Street's Claire Sweeney issues heartbreaking statement after ex-Ricky Hatton's tragic deathShe's said she'll 'love' the former boxer 'always' following his death, aged 46

Read more »

Ricky Hatton's ex-girlfriend Claire Sweeney pays tribute after boxer's deathRicky Hatton was found dead at the age of 46 on Sunday, leading to an outpouring of tributes.

Read more »

'Devastated' Claire Sweeney breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Ricky Hatton's deathITV Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney has shared a tribute to 'dear friend' Ricky Hatton on Instagram, after the boxer's death aged 46.

Read more »

Claire Sweeney issues heartbreaking statement after ex Ricky Hatton's deathActress Claire Sweeney spoke after death of her ex-boyfriend boxer Ricky Hatton

Read more »

Claire Sweeney breaks silence with devastated statement after Ricky Hatton's deathThe Brookside star dated the boxing icon for eight months last year and has reacted to his tragic death

Read more »

Claire Sweeney breaks silence on Ricky Hatton's death with devastated statementThe Coronation Street star dated the boxing icon for eight months last year

Read more »