Clancy Brown, Iconic 80s Villain, Makes Rare Appearance in Los Angeles

Clancy Brown, a Hollywood veteran known for his intimidating screen villains in the 1980s, made a low-key appearance in Los Angeles. He was dressed casually in a plaid shirt, faded jeans, and a baseball cap.

Fans of 80s cinema were treated to a rare sighting this week when one of the decade's most memorable screen villains stepped out in Los Angeles looking almost unrecognizable at 67.

The actor built his reputation playing intimidating bad guys throughout the 1980s and beyond, terrifying audiences with standout performances in 1986's Highlander as the fearsome Kurgan and in 1985's The Bride as Frankenstein's monster. His tough-guy legacy only grew in the years that followed thanks to chilling roles including brutal prison guard Captain Byron Hadley in The Shawshank Redemption and the sinister sheriff in Pet Sematary Two.

Long-time fans will also recognize him from the 1997 cult hit Starship Troopers, HBO's Carnivale, as well as more recent projects including 2020's Promising Young Woman and John Wick: Chapter 4 in 2023. But younger viewers may know him best for an entirely different role, after he became the voice of money-loving crab Mr. Krabs on SpongeBob SquarePants, a role he has held for more than 25 years.

Stepping out dressed casually in a plaid shirt, faded jeans and a baseball cap, the Hollywood veteran cut a low-key figure during the outing - though fans may have struggled to recognize the star at first glance. If you guessed Clancy Brown, you'd be correct





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Clancy Brown 80S Cinema Screen Villains Highlander The Bride The Shawshank Redemption Pet Sematary Two Starship Troopers Carnivale Spongebob Squarepants Mr. Krabs Voice Acting Animated Villains Video Game Characters Lex Luthor DC Animated Projects Marvel Thor: Ragnarok

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