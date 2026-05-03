Clare Balding and Wife Alice Trade London for Countryside Life in Esher

Beloved TV presenter Clare Balding and her wife, Alice Arnold, have moved from Chiswick to Esher, seeking more space and a slower pace of life while maintaining proximity to London. The couple, married since 2015, cite a desire for a dog-friendly environment and a greater connection with nature as key factors in their decision.

Clare Balding and her wife Alice Arnold have made a significant lifestyle change , moving from the bustling heart of London to the more suburban setting of Esher , Surrey.

The couple, known for their long and admired marriage, previously resided in Chiswick, west London, for many years. This move, while not a complete escape to the countryside – Esher remains just a 23-minute train ride from London Waterloo – represents a desire for more space, greenery, and a slower pace of life. Friends describe the decision as an evolution rather than an escape, coinciding with the success of Clare’s debut novel, ‘Pastures New’.

Balding and Arnold first connected in 1999 while working at the BBC, formalizing their relationship with a civil partnership in 2006 and a marriage in 2015. Clare recently shared insights into their enduring bond with the Daily Mail, emphasizing the importance of 'trust, honesty and laughter' as the foundation of their happiness. Despite their demanding careers – Clare as a prominent television presenter and Alice as a radio host for Mellow Magic – they have consistently prioritized quality time together.

The shift to Esher allows them to further indulge their shared passions for dogs and horses, and enjoy a more peaceful environment. Clare previously expressed feeling suffocated by city life, having grown up with the freedom of the countryside. The couple’s former home in Chiswick, a £3million Victorian semi-detached house, was a haven of warmth and privacy, far removed from the typical celebrity lifestyle.

Clare highlighted the mutual respect and constructive criticism within their relationship, noting Alice’s ability to offer honest feedback on her work. She also emphasized the importance of shared values and a strong work ethic. The move reflects a natural progression in their priorities, trading the vibrancy of London for the tranquility of suburban life, with a focus on gardens, birdsong, and a deeper connection with their surroundings.

This change signifies a new chapter for the beloved broadcasting couple, allowing them to nurture their relationship and pursue their passions in a more relaxed setting





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