New biography details Claridge's evolution from a 19th century business to London's most opulent hotel, hosting royalty and scandals for over two centuries.

A new biography by author Martin Williams reveals the surprising origins of Claridge's, London's most storied and opulent hotel, establishing it as a historic hotspot for clandestine, high-class affairs rather than the charitable institution one might expect from its founder.

The book positions Claridge's as the beating heart of high society over the past two centuries, suggesting that if the hotel's mirrored panelling could talk, it would share enough celebrity and aristocratic gossip to keep the tabloids satisfied for years to come.

Also read Ronaldo, Henry, Kane, Haaland: The best European strikers this century

The Puritanical Origins Of A Luxury Hotel

James Mivart, a Bible-thumping evangelical who established the business in London's most fashionable district, Mayfair, in 1812, decided to eschew his puritanical pretensions by building a luxury hotel instead of a hospital or almshouse.

Despite the pious background of its creator, the establishment quickly became known for its association with scandal, proving that moral uprightness in business ownership does not always translate to a conservative guest experience in the hospitality industry.

Advertisement

Royal Scandals And Celebrity Encounters

When it was rumoured that the Prince Regent, who later became George IV, used Mivart's establishment as a spot to confer his royal favour toward his innumerable mistresses, crowned heads came flocking to the venue.

This reputation for elite intrigue continued into the 1930s when Marlene Dietrich, whose wedding ring never spoiled her appetite for affairs with both men and women, would meet the actor Douglas Fairbanks Jr. at the hotel.

Fairbanks would then slither down the fire escape to avoid detection, only to be confronted one morning by a beaming policeman who remarked, Good morning, Mr Fairbanks, and suggested he was trying out a trick for his new film.

Fairbanks bolted, utterly mortified by the encounter, which highlighted the hotel's unique position where high-society figures and their private indiscretions were often within close proximity to public scrutiny.

Architectural Grandeur And Aristocratic Decline

Visitors to the hotel now can see why royalty was drawn there, noting the low lighting, the gilded walls, and the feeling of celebration that makes guests feel as if they are swimming around in a vat of champagne.

The venue serves as a time machine, whizzing one back to a long-gone age of hedonistic grandeur, a sentiment echoed by Alex James, the bassist for Blur, who once said that to wake up at Claridge's is to wake up invincible.

Advertisement

As the revolutions of the 20th century meant European monarchies started falling like dominoes, scores of former kings and emperors would rock up to Claridge's to reminisce beneath its exclusive, haughty, and aristocratic roof.

One such visitor who did not care about upholding a lofty image was Prince Philip, who shocked the manager by requesting a glass of brown ale, demonstrating that the hotel's decorum allowed for personal comfort over rigid protocol.

Enduring Legacy And Decadent Tradition

The book underscores the enduring appeal of Claridge's, reinforcing the idea that the prettiest sight in the world is the privileged class enjoying its privileges, as famously stated by Jimmy Stewart in the movie Philadelphia Story.

Claridge's remains perfectly privileged and delightfully decadent, maintaining its status as a landmark where history, luxury, and scandal have intertwined since the early nineteenth century.

Claridge's is available now through the biography by Martin Williams, which provides a comprehensive look at the building's evolution from a controversial new build to a timeless icon of London life.