The Clark family in Kent has won the 2026 Compare the Market competition for their memorial Christmas display honoring Jack, earning a £3,000 prize and community acclaim for their charitable efforts.

The Clark family of Boughton-Under-Blean, Kent, has been crowned the winner of the 2026 Compare the Market Best Christmas Lights competition, taking home the prestigious title of best display in Britain. The family created this annual tradition in memory of their son and brother, Jack, who passed away in 2002 at the age of six days due to a lack of oxygen to the brain.

Memoir Display Features Half Million Lights

The winning residence on Colonels Lane boasts an elaborate installation featuring more than half a million lights, 3,000 ornaments, and 16 singing and dancing attractions. The spectacle includes a large sleigh, a snow machine, and a detailed miniature Christmas model village that draws approximately 10,000 visitors each festive season. Visitors can also participate in festive challenges, such as a treasure hunt to find hidden elves throughout the grounds.

Also read Review: Lotherton’s Christmas experience offers one-stop shop for festive family fun

Constructing this massive array of decorations requires two months of dedicated labor overseen by Ross Clark. The family switches on the lights annually on November 24, which coincides with Jack's birthday, ensuring that the tribute remains personally meaningful while sharing the holiday spirit with the public.

Judging Panel Awards £18,000 in Prizes

Actress Martine McCutcheon presented the award at the family home, noting the immense love and effort evident in the design. She chaired a judging panel that evaluated entries based on creativity, use of space, visual design, Christmas spirit, and contributions to the local community. McCutcheon toured the display alongside last year's winner, David Carter from Nottingham, before announcing the result.

Advertisement

The Clark family received a £3,000 prize intended to cover up to a year's worth of energy bills. Additionally, the competition awarded £15,000 in £300 prizes to up to 50 of their neighbors, extending the recognition of their efforts to the immediate community surrounding Colonels Lane.

Charitable Legacy and Operational Costs

Since opening the display in 2016, the Clark family has raised an estimated £60,000 for various charities. Despite the large scale of the exhibition, the family estimates that it costs around £400 to run throughout the festive season. They utilize low-energy LED lights and timers to manage energy consumption effectively and keep operational costs low.

Ross and Michelle Clark, along with their children Lewis and Ellie, expressed their delight at the national recognition. They described the win as the biggest surprise and emphasized that the display has evolved from a personal family tradition into a place where thousands of people come together to make memories and remember loved ones.

The family highlighted the significance of their memory tree, where complete strangers connect through shared stories, tears, hugs, and comfort. They stated that their primary goal remains spreading Christmas magic, bringing people together, and raising as much money as possible for charitable causes in Jack's name.