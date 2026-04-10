Clarkson's Farm Series 5 Likely to Air Soon, Plus Christmas Special and Series 6 Plans

Details about the upcoming fifth season of Clarkson's Farm are revealed, including a Christmas special episode. The future of the series is discussed, along with plans for a sixth season and Jeremy Clarkson's possible break from TV.

Fans of Clarkson's Farm have reason to celebrate as the show's new series is anticipated to be available in the coming weeks. Producer Andy Wilman , speaking on the Extraordinary Life Stories podcast, shared exciting details about the upcoming series five of the popular Prime Video show. He also revealed that viewers can look forward to a special Christmas episode.

Describing a scene set in a pub during Christmas, Wilman hinted at a Vicar of Dibley-esque atmosphere, with the focus shifting away from intensive farming. He highlighted a particularly memorable scene involving Jeremy and Charlie discussing the creation of a Santa's grotto, which he considers the best scene he's ever witnessed them perform. The production team also discussed the construction of the grotto by Jeremy and Kaleb, and Kaleb's amusing take on the creation of mankind. This episode, according to Wilman, is expected to be a highlight, showcasing the unique blend of humor and heartfelt moments that has made the show a success. The show producer stated that the show's deal with Prime Video is structured on a 'rolling basis', with the future of the programme determined series by series. Wilman, who has also been a producer on Top Gear and The Grand Tour, emphasised that Clarkson's Farm will conclude when Jeremy Clarkson chooses to end it. He drew parallels to the decisions made for Top Gear and The Grand Tour, emphasizing the importance of ending a series while still at its peak, rather than risking viewer fatigue. He made it clear that Clarkson's Farm is Jeremy's show and its continuation depends on his creative vision and enthusiasm. If Jeremy has ideas for future series, the show will continue, but if the ideas dry up, that will be the end of the show. Wilman expressed that every series is a bonus and that each time they approach a new season, they feel as though they're breaking new ground with the farming show. He described editing the show as a highly enjoyable process.\Adding to the anticipation, reports suggest that Jeremy Clarkson began working on series six early in the year, as soon as the weather cooled down. It's been reported that the filming picked up the pace during the recent weeks and the team is on track to deliver the new season next year. This information indicates that fans can anticipate the sixth season of Clarkson's Farm following the anticipated release of series five. The dedication and the commitment of the team is what makes it possible to generate new material for the public's enjoyment. It also displays that the team is dedicated and will keep on delivering good quality entertainment for its public. The show continues to find new things to talk about and it keeps finding new ways to generate laughter and enjoyment.\In related news, Jeremy Clarkson revealed in December 2025 that he would be taking a break from television in early 2026, marking the first time in 40 years that he would be stepping away from the screen. However, he also mentioned his willingness to return to his Oxfordshire farm for filming if snow fell. He explained that the show typically operates on a continuous cycle, with immediate preparation for the next year's farming activities following the completion of a series. Kaleb's temporary absence in Australia and Jeremy's involvement in Millionaire Hot Seat provided an opportunity for a planned break. The decision to pause filming was primarily driven by the need for rest. Clarkson confirmed the show's future, stating that there is a definite plan for series six, with Amazon's support. He has also shared his enthusiasm for the show's future, as he has ideas for series six. He plans to stop when he runs out of ideas, but he currently has two good ideas, so he is excited for the sixth series, after which, he will see what to do next. This suggests that fans can anticipate even more content from the show, including a potential sixth series and the possibility of further episodes to come





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Clarkson's Farm Jeremy Clarkson Prime Video Andy Wilman Series 5

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