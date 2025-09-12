Clarkson's Farm Triumphs at National Television Awards

Amazon Prime's farming hit, Clarkson's Farm, takes home the Factual Entertainment award at the NTAs, beating out a host of popular programs.

Clarkson's Farm garnered the coveted award for Factual Entertainment at the National Television Awards , which broadcasted live on ITV on Wednesday evening, September 10th. The star-studded ceremony, held at the O2 in South London and hosted by the charismatic Joel Dommett, celebrates the year's most exceptional television programs. ITV personality Olivia Attwood had the honor of announcing Clarkson's Farm as the winner in the Factual Entertainment category.

This Amazon Prime series, offering a captivating look at the joys and struggles of running Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire, emerged victorious from a formidable group of contenders including BBC One's Sort Your Life Out, Gogglebox, Stacey Joe, and The Martin Lewis Money Show Live.Upon receiving this prestigious accolade, Clarkson couldn't resist injecting some humor into the moment, teasingly referencing his trousers falling down. His girlfriend Lisa Hogan was quick to lend a helping hand, as reported by Gloucestershire Live. Dressed impeccably in a tailored suit and crisp white shirt, Clarkson shared the stage with his esteemed co-stars Charlie Ireland, Harriet Cowan, Kaleb Cooper, and the hardworking production team. He conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to former Love Island contestant Olivia for presenting him with the award before addressing the audience.Clarkson commenced his acceptance speech by subtly hoisting his trousers, followed by a light-hearted remark about his recent weight loss. Adjusting his trousers, Clarkson quipped, 'I should explain, I am on Mounjaro and my trousers are falling down.' Lisa was seen gently supporting Clarkson's trousers from behind as he expressed his sincere thanks to the viewers for their votes and unwavering support for Clarkson's Farm. With a playful jab at the audience, Clarkson asserted that his team 'worked way harder than anyone else in this room.' Clarkson's Farm, currently in its fourth series, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The NTAs can be viewed on ITVX





