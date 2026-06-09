Clash on TV exposes deepening Labour divide as Burnham by-election campaign intensifies

A live TV argument between Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and left-wing MP Clive Lewis over Andy Burnham's independent by-election campaign highlights the bitter internal strife within the Labour Party and the growing challenge to Keir Starmer's leadership.

A fierce confrontation unfolded on live television between a senior government minister and an ally of Labour figure Andy Burnham , exposing deep fissures within the opposition party.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and backbench MP Clive Lewis engaged in a heated exchange during an appearance on ITV's Peston programme. The clash centred on the upcoming by-election in Makerfield, where Burnham is standing as an independent candidate after being suspended from the Labour Party. Nandy, who is the MP for the neighbouring constituency of Wigan, accused Lewis of speaking about the community without having visited the area, calling it 'breathtaking arrogance'.

Lewis argued that voters were responding to Burnham as an 'insurgent' and that the national Labour brand had become 'toxic', necessitating a localised campaign. Nandy countered that such a narrative ignored the real people on the ground and cut the community out of the conversation. The incident underscores the weakening grip of Labour leader Keir Starmer, as internal factions openly debate strategy and post-Starmer leadership ambitions, particularly from Burnham and potential rivals like Angela Rayner and Wes Streeting





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Labour Party Andy Burnham Lisa Nandy Clive Lewis Keir Starmer By-Election Makerfield Leadership Challenge

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andy Burnham's flip-flopping is legendary - underdog West Streeting should be Labour's next leaderBurnham is a nice bloke but has no basic ideological grounding, writes Iain Dale

Read more »

Manchester Firefighters Face Political Discrimination as Mayor Burnham Remains SilentFirefighters in Manchester who supported Reform UK have reportedly been subjected to disciplinary measures and pressure to inform on colleagues, in a case that raises serious concerns about political thought-policing in public services. The Free Speech Union has challenged Mayor Andy Burnham to condemn the practice.

Read more »

Starmer Unveils Social Media Ban for Under-16s Amid By-Election Pressure from BurnhamPrime Minister Keir Starmer announces legislation to ban under-16s from sending nude images online, as he faces a leadership challenge from Andy Burnham in the upcoming Makerfield by-election.

Read more »

'Breathtaking Arrogance': Lisa Nandy Slaps Down Labour MP As Pair Clash Over Andy BurnhamClive Lewis said the party was 'toxic'.

Read more »