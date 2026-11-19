Explore how TH Robsjohn-Gibbings and Antonio Citterio blend ancient Greek aesthetics with contemporary furniture design in a curated exhibition honoring classical architecture.

The intersection of ancient Hellenic architecture and contemporary luxury design has been brought into sharp focus through a curated collection of furniture and art that emphasizes functional minimalism. By distilling classical Greek principles into modern forms, designers have created pieces that serve as bridges between historical grandeur and current aesthetic sensibilities. This approach highlights the enduring influence of classical silhouettes on modern furniture creation, particularly in the use of materials such as Greek walnut and bull-leather thong to evoke a sense of timeless elegance.

Robsjohn-Gibbings and the Klismos Legacy

Thomas H. Robsjohn-Gibbings, a prominent mid-century modernist, significantly influenced this design language through his work with Saridis of Athens. His Model no.11 Klismos chaise longue, originally created in 1961 and reissued in 2026, exemplifies the translation of ancient Greek geometry into comfortable, functional modern living spaces. The Klismos chair, characterized by its curved legs and seat, was a staple of ancient Greek design and was skillfully reinterpreted by Robsjohn-Gibbings to maintain structural integrity while enhancing comfort for contemporary users. This piece, along with the Model no.3 Klismos chair, serves as a primary reference point for understanding how classical forms can be adapted without losing their historical essence or aesthetic power.

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Antonio Citterio and Maxalto Modernism

Italian designer Antonio Citterio continues this tradition of blending classicism with modernity through his work for Maxalto. His 1993 Modus collection, updated in 2023 as the Cleide chair, reflects a similar dedication to simple, functional design rooted in historical precedent. The Cleide chair features brushed light oak and bull leather, materials that echo the natural textures favored in ancient settings while providing the durability required for high-end contemporary interiors. These pieces demonstrate how mid-century and late-century designers looked back to classical antiquity not for ornamental excess, but for structural clarity and proportion, creating furniture that feels both historically grounded and refreshingly modern.

Curatorial Influences and Textile Tributes

The visual presentation of these design elements often draws inspiration from significant architectural interventions, such as Carlo Scarpa's 1953 work in Palazzo Abatellis in Palermo. The interiors in question utilize panels covered in Charles fabric by Rubelli, a fine cotton and linen moiré that pays homage to Scarpa's use of polished Venetian plaster in tobacco, green, and blue hues. This textile choice creates a scenography for the artworks, mirroring the way Scarpa created exceptional modern interventions within late fifteenth-century buildings. The use of such fabrics helps to frame the furniture, emphasizing the dialogue between the objects and their architectural context, much like the displays in a museum where every element is considered to enhance the viewing experience.

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Artistic Collaborations and Materiality

Beyond furniture, the inclusion of art and decorative objects further enriches the classical theme. Works such as Sergio Roger's plant-dyed antique linen head and Emily Young's majestic Profilō rug by Archivio Fornasetti for cc-Tapis add layers of texture and historical reference. The Profilō rug, available from €3,711, and the Assoluto plinth by Francesco Balzano for Giobagnara, contribute to an atmosphere that is both reverent and innovative. These items, alongside the Sensitive Centaur by Francis Upritchard, create a curated environment where the boundaries between art, design, and architecture blur, offering a holistic experience of classical influence in a modern setting.

Impact on Luxury Interior Design Trends

The resurgence of these classical forms signals a broader trend in luxury interior design towards sustainability of style over transient fashion. By focusing on enduring materials and time-tested designs, creators like those at Maxalto, Saridis, and Rubinelli are offering consumers pieces that transcend seasonal trends. The emphasis on functionality, as seen in the folding furniture collections of Hermès co-created by Rena Dumas and Peter Coles, further underscores the practical value of classical design principles. This approach not only honors the past but also provides a robust framework for creating spaces that are both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional for modern living.