Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije Drops Tribunal Case Against Dan Walker, ITN and Channel 5

Former Channel 5 News presenter Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije has withdrawn all allegations of sexism, misogyny, and bullying against her former co-presenter Dan Walker and employers ITN and Channel 5, reaching a settlement on the fifth day of a highly publicized employment tribunal.

A highly anticipated employment tribunal involving former Channel 5 News presenter Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije has concluded abruptly with a settlement reached between Ms. Vanderpuije, ITN , and Channel 5 .

The case, which was poised to become a landmark legal battle in daytime television, centered around allegations of sexism, misogyny directed at a Black woman, and bullying in the workplace. Ms. Vanderpuije had publicly accused her former co-presenter, Dan Walker, and her employers of these offenses, seeking substantial damages initially estimated at up to £13 million.

However, on the fifth day of the hearing at the London Tribunals Centre, Ms. Vanderpuije withdrew all her claims, bringing an end to the proceedings before any evidence was presented. The terms of the settlement remain confidential, but sources indicate that the payout to Ms. Vanderpuije will be 'significantly less' than her initial demands. This outcome has surprised many involved in the case, particularly given Ms. Vanderpuije’s previous staunch refusal to settle for a lower amount.

A key aspect of the agreement is that no party admits liability. Furthermore, Ms. Vanderpuije will not have her substantial legal costs covered by ITN or Channel 5, raising questions about her financial position after the case. The decision to settle has sparked speculation about the strength of Ms. Vanderpuije’s case and the information she sought to keep from public disclosure.

It is understood that discussions revolved around certain claims and information she wanted removed from reporting, but she was unsuccessful in blocking all of them. Sources suggest she initially aimed to 'shame' Channel 5, ITN, and Mr. Walker, and that her focus shifted towards damaging Mr. Walker’s reputation after his arrival from the BBC.

Dan Walker, currently hosting on Classic FM, expressed his relief at the settlement, stating he was 'fully prepared to defend the allegations' and maintained his concern for Ms. Vanderpuije’s wellbeing. He acknowledged feeling unfairly drawn into the dispute, emphasizing his initial positive relationship with Ms. Vanderpuije. Evidence prepared by Mr. Walker’s legal team included over 50 character witness statements from prominent figures such as Zoe Ball, Myleene Klass, and various athletes and journalists.

Prior to the settlement, Ms. Vanderpuije had reportedly presented herself as not targeting Mr. Walker, even seeking to maintain a friendly relationship with him and attributing her issues solely to ITN and Channel 5. She had allegedly confided in him about pre-existing problems with her employers dating back to 2020. The abrupt end to the tribunal leaves many questions unanswered and highlights the complexities of workplace disputes and the potential for settlements to deviate significantly from initial expectations.

Mr. Walker had previously been 'completely exonerated' following a separate workplace probe into 'serious misconduct'





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