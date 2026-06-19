Claudia Schiffer Looks Effortlessly Stylish as She Joins Lookalike Daughter Cosima for Shopping Spree in Notting Hill

Claudia Schiffer and her lookalike daughter Cosima were spotted shopping in Notting Hill on Thursday. The supermodel, 55, caught the eye as she stepped out of a cab in a red long sleeve button up top and blue jeans. She teamed the look with gladiator style sandals, chic black sunglasses, and toted her belongings in a Chloe bag. Claudia recently admitted her focus changed after she married Matthew Vaughn and they had their three children, Casper, now 22, Clementine, 21, and Cosima, 16.

Claudia Schiffer looked effortlessly stylish as she joined her lookalike daughter Cosima for a spot of shopping in Notting Hill on Thursday. The supermodel, 55, caught the eye as she stepped out of a cab in a red long sleeve button up top and blue jeans.

She teamed the look with gladiator style sandals, chic black sunglasses, and toted her belongings in a Chloe bag. Meanwhile Cosima donned a black V-neck jumper over a white top and jeans. The pair appeared in high spirits as they enjoyed some quality mother and daughter time in the English capital. It comes after it was revealed that Claudia was reportedly paid a whopping $350,000 for her 60-second cameo in Love Actually.

The supermodel plays Carol, a single mother and the love interest for Liam Neeson's character, widower Daniel, after he mentions her as his dream woman throughout the film. But, for her minute-long role in 2003, she bagged the equivalent of £275,000, or £4,500 ($6,100) per second, according to Vogue. As reported by the publication, Andrew Holmes's book How Much?! : The $1000 Omelette... and 1100 Other Astonishing Money Moments revealed the eye-watering amount.

In today's buying power, that is equivalent to £458,000 ($616,000) or £7,633 ($10,274) per second. Claudia's scene in the film comes after Daniel's son, Sam (played by Thomas Brodie-Sangster), finishes playing the drums in his school play in a bid to impress his classmate.

But when Daniel meets Sam backstage to congratulate him, Sam confesses that his plan to win her over with his drumming skills didn't work and she was off to the airport to go and live in the States. Daniel then tells Sam that they will find her, so he can tell her he loves her. But as he turns around, Daniel bumps into one of the school mums, Carol, played by Claudia.

The beauty shielded her eyes with a pair of stylish sunglasses She toted her belongings in a Chloe bag Claudia finished her look with stacked gold jewellery Meanwhile Cosmia donned a back V-neck jumper over a white top and jeans The pair appeared in high spirits as they enjoyed some quality mother and daughter time in the English capital Cosima Violet De Vere Drummond is the youngest daughter of the German supermodel and English film director Matthew Vaugh It comes after it was revealed that Claudia was reportedly paid a whopping $350,000 for her 60-second cameo in Love Actually Carol apologises to which a shocked-looking Daniel explained that it was ok and it was his fault.

Insisting that it wasn't, Carol then asks if he was Sam's dad, to which a stunned Daniel confirmed and shook her hand. As Sam returns, encouraging his dad to leave, Daniel confessed that he hopes that they will meet again, to which Carol sweetly replies, 'I'll make sure we do.

' Claudia recently admitted her focus changed after she married Matthew Vaughn and they had their three children, Casper, now 22, Clementine, 21, and Cosima, 16. She became less 'competitive', and while she knows she could still book more jobs if she wanted to, she's content with the balance she's achieved in her life.

She recently told Britain's HELLO! magazine: 'When I was in my 20s, travelling around the world, my focus was on my career - working hard, being competitive and getting to the top.

'That changed when I had kids, and now, I feel lucky to have such a wonderful family. 'I'm proud of my children, they're very down to earth and their well-being is mine and my husband's priority. The Daily Mail has contacted Claudia's representatives for a comment





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