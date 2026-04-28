Claudia Winkleman Reveals 'Glitz and Glamour' of Strictly Wore Off as Show Faces Major Changes

Claudia Winkleman discusses her departure from Strictly Come Dancing, her initial fears about hosting The Traitors, and the significant changes happening within the show, including a major cast shake-up and Shirley Ballas's potential exit. Her new chat show is also proving successful with BBC bosses.

Claudia Winkleman has revealed that the initial excitement surrounding her role on Strictly Come Dancing had diminished for both herself and her long-time co-host, Tess Daly , prior to their departures from the show.

Winkleman, 54, stepped down from the popular BBC competition last year after 13 years, while Daly, 57, had hosted for an impressive 21 years. She emphasized that the show 'deserves change' and that their decision to leave was well-timed. Winkleman also shared a moment of vulnerability, admitting she feared her television career was in jeopardy when she was first offered the opportunity to host The Traitors.

She recounted a phone call with her husband where she expressed concerns about her future in the industry, highlighting the unexpected success of The Traitors as a fortunate turn of events. The recent changes at Strictly Come Dancing extend beyond the hosts, with a significant shake-up of the professional dancer lineup.

Several familiar faces, including Karen Hauer, Gorka Márquez, Nadiya Bychkova, Luba Mushtuk, and Michelle Tsiakkas, have exited the show, marking one of the most substantial cast overhauls in recent years. Adding to the speculation of further changes, head judge Shirley Ballas has hinted at a potential departure, as she is set to participate in a US-based spin-off of the show with her son, Mark.

Ballas, who has been a mainstay on the judging panel since 2017, has expressed a desire to focus more on her role as a grandmother, and her involvement in Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro suggests a shift in her priorities. This new series will feature dancers competing for a coveted position as a professional dancer on the US version of Strictly.

Meanwhile, Claudia Winkleman's post-Strictly career appears to be thriving. Her new chat show, The Claudia Winkleman Show, has garnered impressive viewing figures, surpassing the debut episode numbers of Graham Norton's show. The BBC is reportedly pleased with the show's performance, particularly its strong online viewership on iPlayer, indicating an appeal to a younger audience. Sources suggest that BBC executives are likely to commission a second series if Winkleman is willing.

The potential for an interesting dynamic also exists within the Dancing With The Stars spin-off, as former Strictly professional AJ Pritchard is a contestant, and his brother Curtis is dating Maura Higgins, who is set to compete on the upcoming season of the main show. Winkleman's journey from fearing career stagnation to enjoying a successful new venture demonstrates a remarkable resilience and adaptability within the ever-changing landscape of television





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Claudia Winkleman Strictly Come Dancing Tess Daly The Traitors Shirley Ballas Dancing With The Stars BBC Television

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