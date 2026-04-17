Claudia Winkleman Voices Fears Over 'Terrifying' Rise of Antisemitism in UK

BBC star Claudia Winkleman, whose grandparents survived the Holocaust, has spoken out about her deep concerns regarding the growing antisemitism in Britain. The TV presenter shared her personal experiences and fears, highlighting the importance of solidarity and reflecting on the historical trauma faced by her family. Winkleman also discussed her reluctance to engage in online debates due to their lack of nuance.

Television personality Claudia Winkleman has expressed profound concern regarding the escalating prevalence of antisemitism within Britain. The 54-year-old BBC star, whose maternal grandparents were Holocaust survivors, articulated her distress, stating that the burgeoning antisemitism, Islamophobia, and racism observed universally are deeply frightening. Winkleman emphasized the critical importance of mutual support in confronting these societal ills.

Addressing an audience of 800 at St John's Wood Synagogue, the host of the popular show The Traitors shared her personal perspective, noting that while she has not personally encountered antisemitism within the television industry, she acknowledges the growing societal problem is unsettling. She recounted the harrowing experience of her grandparents, who maintained a packed suitcase by their door in London, perpetually prepared to flee their home, a stark reminder of the historical persecution faced by Jewish people. Winkleman admitted she finds it difficult to fathom the emotional burden and fear her grandparents must have endured. Despite her personal connection to these issues, Winkleman has previously stated her reluctance to engage in public discourse on social media platforms like Twitter. She perceives these platforms as lacking nuance, likening them to a bar fight, and consequently chooses to refrain from participating, lamenting the decline of meaningful conversation. The former Strictly Come Dancing host, whose estimated wealth is around £30 million, was in conversation with prominent television producer Ben Winston, and the discussion naturally turned to their shared Jewish heritage. Reflecting on her emotional departure from Strictly Come Dancing alongside co-host Tess Daly the previous year, Winkleman described it as an all-encompassing experience, admitting she initially believed she was coping well, only to find herself unable to stop crying. This discourse occurs as the second episode of her BBC One chat show, The Claudia Winkleman Show, is scheduled to air. The inaugural episode garnered a spectrum of reviews, with numerous critics panning its perceived lack of originality and the caliber of its guests. The subsequent episode featured comedian Cush Jumbo, alongside Josh Widdicombe, Dan Levy, and Phil Dunster, as guests





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