Clavicular Plans Club Appearance Day After Hospitalization for Suspected Overdose

Internet personality Clavicular, also known as Braden Eric Peters, is scheduled to make a club appearance just a day after being hospitalized for a suspected overdose that interrupted a livestream. Despite family concerns and a recent medical emergency, Peters is proceeding with his plans.

Influencer Braden Eric Peters , known online as Clavicular , is reportedly planning a club appearance at Miami's Bacara Club on Wednesday, April 15, just one day after a distressing livestream incident that led to his hospitalization. Peters, a 20-year-old prominent figure in the 'looksmaxxing' community, was seen on a livestream Tuesday evening exhibiting slurred speech and apparent distress, prompting concern from his viewers and colleagues.

The livestream abruptly ended after Peters appeared to collapse at a table, leading to a call to emergency services. Sources close to Peters indicate that despite a scary medical emergency and urging from friends and family to prioritize his health, he remains committed to the scheduled appearance at the Miami Beach streaming club. This follows an early morning discharge from the hospital, where Peters himself posted a selfie on X (formerly Twitter), visibly marked and stating that he had been given a life support mask. He elaborated on his condition, revealing that his use of substances was a coping mechanism to feel 'neurotypical' in public settings, acknowledging this as an unsustainable solution. The medical intervention involved rescue breaths using a CPR mask, highlighting the severity of his condition as breathing can be significantly impaired in certain overdose situations. Police radio chatter from Tuesday night around 8:45 pm ET confirmed a call regarding a 20-year-old man experiencing an overdose on South Miami Avenue. TMZ was the first to break the news of his hospitalization due to a suspected overdose. During the Kick livestream, witnesses reported a conversation where another 'looksmaxxer' influencer, Androgenic, repeatedly offered Peters a stimulant, Adderall, before he appeared to lose consciousness. Videos circulating on social media subsequently depicted Peters being carried to an ambulance. Early Wednesday, reporter Taylor Lorenz reported that Peters was in stable but fluctuating consciousness after experiencing a seizure. Clavicular is widely recognized for his 'looksmaxxing' content, which advocates for extreme methods for men to enhance their physical appearance, including controversial practices like facial bone smashing and steroid use. Rumors also suggest his use of methamphetamine to manage appetite and achieve specific body aesthetics. Insiders also revealed to the Daily Mail that Peters' family is deeply concerned about the rapid rise of his fame at such a young age. They described him as a 'sweet kid at heart' and expressed a strong desire for him to focus on his well-being rather than immediate social engagements following his recent health crisis. The 'looksmaxxing' community, which Clavicular is a significant part of, often promotes a highly competitive and image-focused environment, pushing individuals towards often extreme and potentially harmful practices in pursuit of idealized physical attributes. The incident has brought renewed attention to the pressures and potential dangers associated with online influence and the pursuit of extreme body modification trends. The rapid succession of the hospitalization and the planned club appearance underscores the complex relationship between the online persona and real-world consequences for young influencers





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