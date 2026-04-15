Clavicular Pushes Through Club Appearance Hours After Hospitalization Following Suspected Overdose

Internet personality Clavicular, real name Braden Eric Peters, is set to make a club appearance in Miami just one day after a suspected overdose led to his hospitalization and an abrupt end to a livestream. Despite family concerns and a recent discharge from the hospital where he reportedly used a life support mask, Clavicular plans to proceed with his scheduled event, citing substance use as a coping mechanism for feeling neurotypical in public.

Internet personality Clavicular , whose real name is Braden Eric Peters , is reportedly planning a club appearance at the Bacara Club in Miami on Wednesday, April 15, a mere day after a concerning incident that led to his hospitalization.

The 20-year-old, known for his 'looksmaxxing' content, experienced a livestream that abruptly ended Tuesday evening after he began exhibiting slurred speech and distress. Sources close to the influencer indicate that despite his recent medical emergency and advice from friends and family to rest, Clavicular is determined to proceed with his scheduled appearance at Miami Beach's first streaming club.

This decision comes as fans express concern about his well-being, particularly given his release from the hospital earlier on Wednesday morning. The severity of the situation was highlighted by Clavicular himself, who shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he received a life support mask and that the substances he used were an attempt to feel neurotypical in public, acknowledging it as an unsustainable coping mechanism.

Clavicular's family has voiced significant worry regarding the rapid ascent of his fame at such a young age, with insiders describing him as a kind individual at his core. The primary concern from his inner circle is for his health, with a strong desire for him to prioritize recovery over social engagements, especially within 24 hours of a suspected overdose. This sentiment is echoed by the urgency of the situation, as revealed through police radio chatter that indicated a call concerning a 20-year-old man experiencing an overdose on South Miami Avenue around 8:45 pm ET on Tuesday.

The livestream footage captured Clavicular with two other individuals, where he appeared increasingly unwell, even responding incoherently when asked about his state. The exchange also revealed a friend offering him Adderall, a stimulant, multiple times shortly before he slumped over the table, leading to the stream's premature termination. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show him being carried to an ambulance.

Further details about Clavicular's online persona shed light on his controversial methods aimed at enhancing male appearance, which include extreme practices like facial bone smashing and steroid use. There have also been persistent rumors about his use of methamphetamine to control his appetite and achieve specific body aesthetics. The incident and his subsequent hospitalization underscore the potential risks associated with his content and lifestyle.

His admission of using substances to navigate social interactions, stemming from his previously disclosed autism, adds a layer of complexity to the narrative, highlighting the internal struggles he faces while attempting to manage public perception and personal well-being. The aftermath of this scare, juxtaposed with his commitment to a public appearance, raises questions about the pressures of online fame and the challenges of balancing personal health with professional obligations in the influencer world





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