Clavicular's YouTube Channels Removed After Suspected Overdose

Controversial influencer Clavicular has had all of his YouTube channels terminated following a recent health scare. YouTube cited violations of their terms of service, specifically regarding circumvention of a previous ban. The incident occurred after a livestream showing the influencer in distress, leading to hospitalization for a suspected overdose.

Influencer Clavicular , known for his 'looksmaxxing' content, has had all of his YouTube channels removed following a recent suspected overdose. The 20-year-old, born Braden Eric Peters, initially had his primary channel terminated in November 2025 for facilitating access to websites violating YouTube's policies regarding illegal or regulated goods and services.

Despite attempting to create additional channels under different names – @LiveWithClav and @ClavLooksmax – these were also removed by YouTube for circumventing the platform’s rules prohibiting terminated users from establishing new channels. YouTube confirmed the action, stating they actively track and remove channels linked to previously banned creators. The situation unfolded after Clavicular was hospitalized following a livestream that abruptly ended on Tuesday night.

He revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that he was given a 'life support mask' during the incident, attributing his substance use to a desire to feel 'neurotypical' while in public, acknowledging it as an unhealthy coping mechanism. Police responded to a call reporting a 20-year-old man overdosing on South Miami Avenue, coinciding with Clavicular’s location at the time.

He posted a selfie showing visible red markings on his face after returning home, expressing sadness over the channel terminations and claiming they were intended to 'help empower young men.

' His father, Kenneth Peters, reportedly flew from New Jersey to Florida to attempt an intervention, but Clavicular refused to see him. The incident began during a livestream on Kick, where Clavicular was observed slurring his speech and appearing unwell while at a club in Miami. Friends questioned his state, and he responded with incoherent phrases before slumping over.

Sources close to YouTube revealed the platform had been 'tracking' Clavicular and swiftly removed the additional channels once their connection to him was established. The platform intends to continue monitoring for any future channels created by the influencer. This case highlights YouTube's strict policy against circumventing bans and the serious consequences faced by creators who violate their terms of service, particularly in light of concerning health incidents.

The influencer's previous admission of autism and his self-described use of substances to manage social anxiety add another layer to the complex situation, raising questions about mental health and coping mechanisms within the influencer community





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Clavicular Youtube Overdose Influencer Looksmaxxing Social Media Mental Health

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