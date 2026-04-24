Clavicular's YouTube Channels Removed After Suspected Overdose

Controversial influencer Clavicular has had all of his YouTube channels terminated following a recent health scare. YouTube cited violations of its terms of service, specifically regarding circumvention of a previous ban and content promoting access to prohibited goods and services.

Influencer Clavicular , known for his 'looksmaxxing' content, has had all of his YouTube channels removed following a recent suspected overdose. The 20-year-old, born Braden Eric Peters , initially had his primary channel terminated in November 2025 for violating YouTube's policies regarding access to illegal or regulated goods and services.

Despite attempting to circumvent the ban by creating additional channels – @LiveWithClav and @ClavLooksmax – these were also removed by YouTube, citing their terms of service which prohibit creating new channels after a prior termination. YouTube confirmed to People that they have been actively tracking the influencer and will continue to monitor for any future channels linked to him.

The removal of the channels comes after a disturbing incident last Tuesday night, where Clavicular was rushed to the hospital after a livestream abruptly ended with him appearing to overdose. He later revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that he was given a 'life support mask' and described the experience as 'brutal'.

Clavicular, who has previously disclosed being on the autism spectrum, admitted to using substances as a coping mechanism to feel 'neurotypical' in public settings, acknowledging that this was not a sustainable solution. Police responded to a call reporting a 20-year-old man overdosing on South Miami Avenue, coinciding with Clavicular's location at the time. His father, Kenneth Peters, reportedly flew from New Jersey to Florida to attempt an intervention, but Clavicular refused to see him.

The influencer's original channel's termination stemmed from facilitating access to websites violating YouTube's policies. Sources indicate that Clavicular attempted to conceal his association with the new channels, but YouTube quickly identified and removed them. The platform's swift action underscores its commitment to enforcing its terms of service and preventing banned creators from re-establishing a presence.

The incident has sparked concern among followers and critics alike, highlighting the potential dangers of the 'looksmaxxing' community and the pressures faced by young men seeking self-improvement. Clavicular had positioned his channels as a platform to 'empower young men to be the best versions of themselves', a claim now overshadowed by his recent health crisis and the removal of his online presence.

The situation raises questions about the responsibility of social media platforms in addressing potentially harmful content and supporting the well-being of their creators





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Clavicular Youtube Overdose Looksmaxxing Social Media Influencer Braden Eric Peters

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Clavicular's YouTube Channels Removed After Suspected OverdoseControversial influencer Clavicular has had all of his YouTube channels terminated following a recent health scare. YouTube cited violations of their terms of service, specifically regarding circumvention of a previous ban. The incident occurred after a livestream showing the influencer in distress, leading to hospitalization for a suspected overdose.

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