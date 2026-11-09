Clayton Brook Fire Destroys Home After Firework Incident

Annette Wallace and John lose their Clayton Brook home to a fire suspected to be caused by fireworks. The couple escaped thanks to their dogs but face a devastating loss of 40 years of memories.

Shocking images reveal the severe interior damage to a residential property in Clayton Brook following a devastating fire incident on Saturday, November 7, 2026. Annette Wallace, aged 63, and her partner John escaped the blaze safely, but their home has been completely gutted by the intense flames. The couple now faces the overwhelming reality of losing four decades of personal history, including family photographs and cherished memorabilia that were destroyed in the inferno.

Fire Origin and Emergency Response

The incident began at 7:49 pm on Saturday when Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service received an emergency call regarding the property located in Woodfield. Two fire engines responded to the scene, deploying breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to combat the blaze. The fire service spent several hours actively extinguishing the flames and extracting thick smoke from the structure, which had been the couple's home for 40 years.

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The Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the fire was definitively started by fireworks. Preliminary investigations suggest that children were throwing fireworks into the back gardens of the property, with the ignition source believed to be a firework landing on the outdoor fencing. The flames rapidly engulfed the rear of the house, rising above the roofline before spreading throughout the interior.

Role of Dogs and Safe Escape

Annette Wallace and John were watching television at their Places for People home when the fire rapidly developed. Their safe evacuation was made possible by their two Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Kiko and Enzo, who barked loudly to alert the couple to the danger. The dogs successfully exited the property with their owners, preventing a potential tragedy given the speed at which the fire consumed the building.

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Despite the successful escape, the couple did not reach temporary hotel accommodation until approximately 1:00 am on Sunday. The significant delay was caused by the need to secure the fire-damaged property after the fire brigade had finished their operations. This waiting period left the couple without shelter or basic necessities for several hours during the night.

Impact on Residents and Health Concerns

Annette Wallace is described as absolutely devastated by the loss, which includes the destruction of photos of her son Matthew in the army. The fire melted personal items and destroyed all of Annette's clothing. The couple had previously spent their savings renovating the property, and within ten minutes, the structure was completely destroyed. Annette suffers from rheumatoid arthritis and is currently undergoing transfusions to manage her pain, a situation exacerbated by the sudden displacement and trauma.

The presence of the two dogs presents additional logistical challenges, as finding temporary housing that accommodates pets is difficult. The family has expressed that any assistance with clothing or essential items would be helpful during this difficult time. The police are currently investigating the incident to determine liability and prevent similar occurrences in the community.

Support and Next Steps for the Couple

Places for People, the organization that owns the residential property, has stepped in to provide immediate support for the displaced residents. They have secured hotel accommodation for two nights for Annette and John, along with providing food vouchers to help with basic sustenance. The Lancashire Constabulary continues to investigate the cause of the fire, focusing on the theory that unauthorized firework use in the area led to the structural damage and total loss of the couple's home.