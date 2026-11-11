Clementine Schiffer Set to Make Society Debut at Paris Ball

The 2025 Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris will showcase 22‑year‑old Clementine Schiffer, daughter of supermodel Claudia Schiffer and filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, among a host of young women from royal, artistic, and philanthropic backgrounds; the ball will be held at the historic Hongrie Palace, feature charity fundraising for pediatric heart research, and be supported by luxury brands.

The Paris debutante ball known as Le Bal des Débutantes is set for its 2025 edition on November 28, a date that is already buzzing with anticipation among the social elite.

Among the list of young women in attendance, 22‑year‑old Clementine, the daughter of iconic supermodel Claudia Schiffer and filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, is poised to step onto the red carpet and into society. While Schiffer has long been celebrated for her runway legacy and her keen sense of style, her daughters Clementine and younger sister Cosmina admire the way their mother curates a distinctive wardrobe.

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Clementine Vaughn: A Supermodel's Daughter Debuts

In 2023 the supermodel shared that her daughters love to mix and match classic pieces from her own collection, and that "wardrobe sharing, swapping, and wearing preloved feels second nature" for a generation that lives amid inevitable media consumption. Clementine, with her signature blond hair, will eventually lodge in the school of fine arts and fashion, continuing a family lineage that sits at the intersection of beauty and business.

Le Bal des Débutantes traces its origins back to 1957, when its first iteration was organized with the hopeful intent of linking younger women to potential suitors. Since the start of the 21st century, the ball has undergone a cultural makeover under the direction of Ophélie Renouard, who moved the focus to the young debs themselves and moved away from the centrepiece of the cavalier. The event remains, however, a meticulously curated social experiment.

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Those invited are 16 to 21‑year‑olds drawn from royal houses, aristocratic lineages, and families that wield power in creative, scientific, and philanthropic realms. The ball is also an opportunity for each lady to be styled by a top designer for her grand entrance. In the 2025 edition, the official venue will be the 11th floor of the historic Hongrie Palace, an old reception hall that belonged to the Bonaparte family and is currently owned by the Shangri‑la Paris hotel.

Le Bal Des Débutantes: A Tradition Revived

The location offers panoramic views of the Eiffel Tower, adding romance and dramatic irony to the proceedings. The ball also harbours a charity purpose. The money raised brings life‑saving research to the Association for Cardiology Research from Fetus to Adult, a Not‑For‑Profit affiliated with Hospital Necker‑Enfants Malades in Paris, as well as the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital. The selected charities help fund cutting‑edge cardiac studies and improve health outcomes for the most vulnerable.

The families of the debutantes contribute respective donations and volunteer their support during the ball events. Additionally, the event is sponsored by jewelers V Muse, champagne house Laurent‑Perrier, architectural firm Agence 07 and silk manufacturer LuAnFu; all these partners provide the fashion and spectacle that lies at the heart of every iteration.

Designer Descendants and Aristocratic Scions

Other debutantes also add colour to the upcoming night. 21‑year‑old Olimpia Baez Herrera is the granddaughter of famed designer Carolina Herrera; she will wear a couture gown designed by her grandmother for the ceremony. The Terence Brigadier for her is a stylish family friend. 17‑year‑old Beatrice Rose Hart, granddaughter of a former British minister on Margaret Thatcher's team, will showcase a dress from her aunt's brand.

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On the arts side, Iris de Kersauson is a 16‑year‑old daughter of director Arthur de Kersauson and former 1997 debutante Clotilde d'Urso; her great‑grandmother was a director at Givenchy. Future prodigies also abound: Philip Jordan, a 21‑year‑old Paolo Laganà, and 21‑year‑old Alluding whose parents are a philanthropist and a professor in plastic surgery. Each will be accompanied by a cavalier chosen from close friends or extended family.

The event is a cultural phenomenon that is threaded with tradition, modernity, and philanthropy. It reflects how young people of influence are being introduced into public consciousness through the elegance of a ball, and the new generation's approach to stepping into a world that mixes responsibility with glamour.