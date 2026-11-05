Climate Change, Diabetes, and Diet: New Findings on European Health Trends

A 2026 study links rising European temperatures to dietary gaps and diabetes risks. Researchers analyze regional food supplies and heat impacts on public health outcomes across Europe.

Scientists from the University of Chieti-Pescara, Italy's National Research Council, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, and San Giovanni Addolorata Hospital have published significant new findings regarding the intersection of climate change, dietary habits, and diabetes prevalence. The study, titled ' Climate Change and Human Health: An Exploratory Study on Rising Temperatures and Changing Dietary Habits in Europe with a Particular Focus on Italian Cuisine,' appeared in the journal Sustainability in November 2026. It represents a comprehensive ecological comparison of regional climate data, food supply metrics, and diabetes statistics across Europe.

Study Methodology and Data Sources

The research team utilized the ECMWF Reanalysis 5th Generation (ERA5) dataset to analyze air temperature trends at a height of two meters above the surface. They calculated area-weighted annual averages for Northern, Southern, Eastern, and Western European regions between 2014 and 2024. To ensure precision, the researchers relied on data from the Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) for climate analysis within Italy and data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations Statistical Database to track food availability across 62 countries from 2010 to 2023. Diabetes prevalence data were sourced from the International Diabetes Federation for the years 2011 and 2024, alongside ISTAT records for Italy dating back to 1980. This multi-source approach allows for a robust comparison of how environmental shifts correlate with long-term dietary patterns and chronic disease outcomes.

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Rising Temperatures and Regional Variations

Results indicate that annual average temperatures are generally rising across Europe, with the most pronounced increases occurring in Southern Europe. Conversely, Northern Europe recorded a marginally negative temperature trend, while Eastern and Northern Europe remained lower on average. Despite cooler averages in the north, the study notes that this does not exclude the occurrence of harmful heatwaves in those regions. The stronger warming observed in Southern Europe is particularly concerning as it may increase heat-related risks for people with diabetes. Evidence suggests that hypoglycemia is mainly related to short-term outcomes in type 1 diabetes, making temperature stability a critical factor in patient management.

Dietary Deviations from Planetary Health Standards

The analysis compared the share of available dietary energy in each region against the Planetary Health Diet (PHD) recommendations, highlighting significant deviations in current European food supplies. Across all four European regions, the unweighted average shares of available dietary energy from tree nuts and legumes were merely 1.3% and 0.8%, respectively. These figures fall drastically short of the recommended 11.5% for both categories. In contrast, shares from milk and butter at 14.3% and meat at 10.8% exceeded the recommended levels of 6.1% and 1.9%, respectively. Sugar and sweeteners also surpassed targets, accounting for 12% of available dietary energy compared with the recommended 4.8%. While the share attributed to cereals aligned with PHD recommendations, the data could not distinguish between whole grains and refined grains, limiting the granularity of the nutritional assessment.

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Regional Dietary Composition and Health Implications

Distinct regional patterns emerged when examining specific food categories. In Eastern Europe, whole grains accounted for 34.5% of dietary energy, and sugar and sweeteners accounted for 12.8%. By contrast, legumes and tree nuts continued to account for a small share of available energy in this region. Northern Europe saw whole grains and milk and butter make up 29.9% and 15.6% of the energy supply, respectively. Southern Europe possessed the highest share of dietary energy from unsaturated plant oil at 17.4%, which exceeds the recommended 14.8%. Meanwhile, animal-based foods such as milk, butter, and meat were prevalent in Western and Northern Europe. The study also contextualized these findings by considering Italian cuisine, which was recognized by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage in December 2025, raising questions about how traditional diets intersect with modern climate challenges.

Environmental Impact and Future Directions

The food system is recognized as a key contributor to environmental change, accounting for 21% to 37% of global greenhouse gas emissions. A transition to a more sustainable diet could reduce non-carbon dioxide emissions by up to 40% in Europe, according to the researchers. Dietary patterns play a major role in shaping both chronic disease outcomes and the environmental footprint of food systems. By identifying specific gaps in regions like Southern Europe, where rising temperatures coincide with high animal product consumption, policymakers can target interventions that address both public health and sustainability goals. The findings underscore the urgent need for integrated strategies that consider climate resilience alongside nutritional security.