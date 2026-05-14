Clint Black's Struggles to Start a Family in the 1990s

Country singer Clint Black has opened up about his and his wife Lisa Hartman's struggles to start a family back in the 1990s. Despite their desire to have children, Hartman experienced pregnancy losses, and it wasn't until 2001 that they welcomed their daughter Lily Black.

Country singer Clint Black has revealed for the very first time how he and his wife struggled to start a family back in the 1990s.

The 64-year-old Like The Rain singer wed Knot's Landing actress Lisa Hartman, 69, in 1991 after a year-long courtship. Soon after they said 'I do', they wanted to have children, but she experienced pregnancy losses, he shared in his new book titled Killin' Time: My Life and Music, which comes out on May 19. They were overjoyed when they finally welcomed their daughter Lily Black, now 25 years old, he said in the book seen via an excerpt from People.

'It's not all champagne and roses, folks,' he said of his life. 'It's a regular life, sometimes lived in the spotlight.





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Clint Black Lisa Hartman Struggles To Start A Family Pregnancy Losses Daughter Lily Black

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