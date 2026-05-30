Clive Davis Hospitalized with Upper Respiratory Infection

Famed music mogul Clive Davis has been hospitalized in New York City due to an upper respiratory infection. The 94-year-old record producer is expected to leave the hospital within 24 hours.

Famed music mogul Clive Davis has been hospitalized in New York City due to an upper respiratory infection. The 94-year-old record producer, who has been a prominent figure in the music industry for decades, is expected to leave the hospital within 24 hours.

Davis has worked with numerous stars, including Whitney Houston, Janis Joplin, Barry Manilow, and Billy Joel, and has held various positions at record labels such as Columbia Records and Arista Records. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 as a non-performer. Davis has also launched several record labels, including Arista Records, LaFace Records, and Bad Boy Records, and has signed numerous successful artists, including Alicia Keys, Westlife, and TLC.

He is currently the chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment. Davis was born in Brooklyn in 1932 and studied political science at New York University College of Arts & Science. He later graduated from Harvard Law School and went on to work at Columbia Records, where he became President in 1967. He attended the Monterey Pop Festival that year and signed Janis Joplin's band, Big Brother and The Holding Company.

Davis has also worked with other notable artists, including Simon & Garfunkel, Andy Williams, and Barbra Streisand, and has been involved in the successful careers of many music artists. He has also been involved in the music industry's philanthropic efforts, including the Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner and Auction, which he attended last week with Alicia Keys. The event was also attended by other celebrity guests, including Chance The Rapper and Swizz Beatz.

Davis has been a prominent figure in the music industry for many years and has played a significant role in the careers of many successful artists. His contributions to the music industry have been recognized through various awards and accolades, including his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Despite his current hospitalization, Davis's legacy in the music industry remains strong, and he continues to be a respected figure in the industry





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Clive Davis Music Industry Hospitalized Upper Respiratory Infection Sony Music Entertainment

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