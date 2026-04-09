Clooney Slams Trump and White House Over Mockery Amid Iran Tensions

George Clooney criticized Donald Trump and the White House for mocking his acting during a time of escalating tensions with Iran, sparking a debate about war crimes and responsible discourse.

George Clooney has strongly criticized President Donald Trump and the White House for their public mockery of his acting abilities, particularly in the context of escalating tensions related to the war in Iran . The actor, known for his work in Hollywood, responded to a White House statement that disparaged his movies and acting, with the White House claiming Clooney was the one committing war crimes due to his 'awful movies and terrible acting ability.

' This response came after Trump issued threats regarding Iran's infrastructure, sparking a strong reaction from Clooney. The back-and-forth between Clooney and the Trump administration highlights the increasingly fraught relationship between Hollywood figures and political figures. Clooney, speaking to Us Weekly, pointed out that the current global climate, marked by conflict and economic instability, demands serious discussion and not childish insults. He underscored the gravity of the situation, referencing the potential loss of life and economic repercussions, and the need for a higher standard of discourse, calling the name-calling 'infantile.' Clooney has a history of speaking out against Trump and his policies, adding weight to the latest exchange. \The exchange between Clooney and the White House escalated after Trump's threats to attack civilian infrastructure in Iran if the Strait of Hormuz remained closed. The actor, during a discussion with Italian high school students, directly addressed Trump's rhetoric, suggesting that threats against a civilization could constitute a war crime under international law. He cited the Genocide Convention and the Rome Statute in support of his claims, emphasizing the severity of the language used by the former president. The Strait of Hormuz's closure has significantly impacted global oil and gas prices, and in turn destabilizing world economies. Clooney's comments reflected a broader concern about the potential consequences of escalating tensions and the necessity of responsible leadership. The focus on Trump's rhetoric and his past interactions with Clooney also played a role in the renewed criticism. Clooney's questioning of the administration's defense suggests that the actor believes they are not taking the situation seriously, and are responding with juvenile tactics. \The history between Clooney and Trump adds another layer to this ongoing feud. Trump has previously criticized Clooney's work and political views on numerous occasions. Trump has described the actor as a 'failed movie star' and a 'worst political prognosticator' in the past. Back in January, Trump mocked Clooney and his wife, human rights attorney Amal Clooney, for obtaining French citizenship. Clooney had previously detailed his past relationship with Trump, describing him as a 'big goofball,' but noting that their relationship soured after Trump entered politics. This information comes from a 2025 interview where he further stated, Trump had tried to help him get into a hospital once to see a back surgeon. Trump mocked Clooney for his political stances and movies. The recent statements from both sides show how their relationship has evolved over the years. The public nature of these attacks shows the increasingly polarized nature of the political landscape. The ongoing feud serves as a snapshot of the intense political divisions and the challenges of civil discourse, especially during times of crisis, and demonstrates the profound and lasting impact of these political clashes on public perception





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